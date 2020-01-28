Science
Teodora Marginean
What is your current year and program?
Third-year, one health.
Why do you think you’re best suited for the position of president?
Being a successful faculty president is about being approachable, actionable and having experience tied to the role. I am a leader that cares and fearlessly stands up for students. I’ve coordinated 44 students this year as SSC advocacy commissioner and USC Gender Equality Network coordinator, and I’ve been a Science soph for two years. I’m confident I can lead a team of 60-plus SSC members next year. My commitments to wellness, sustainability, academics, anti-racism, anti-discrimination and our department clubs are not new this campaign season. They’ve been the reason I come to school every day for the last three years.
What do you hope to accomplish as faculty president?
As faculty president, I’d create a tutoring and mentorship database, where we list existing resources on our website (like the Math Help Centre) and run a tutoring service where students apply to tutor and get matched up with students who request a tutor. I’d advocate for the expansion of crisis counselling to include weekends and midterm season, and for mental health training to be required for faculty. I’d also like to start a “SSC Textbook Library” where students can donate textbooks they no longer need, and other students can rent them out for free.
What’s your Spoke Bagel order?
Canadian harvest with hummus!
Vakkachen Joe
What is your current year and program?
I’m in second-year medical science!
Why do you think you’re best suited for the position of president?
I think I am best suited for this position because I’ve been on Science Students’ Council every single year that I have been at Western. I cannot imagine my experience here without council and I want to give back because council has given me so much. I am currently science senator and the faculty connections I made through senate would be directly working with me next year. I am more than willing to bring my extensive passion, dedication and initiative to the role, and I am so excited to give my all to council!
What do you hope to accomplish as faculty president?
As science president there are a lot of things I would like to accomplish. Increasing student comfort is one of my main platform points. Working on senate this year and seeing the implementation of Self Reported Absences has been huge for student mental health. Another big thing for me is sustainability, as leaders in the science community we have so much room to improve on our ecological footprint. In speaking to a past associate dean of science I know there is so much room for growth through things like terracycling or using science student donation funds for sustainability improvement.
What is your Spoke bagel order?
My favourite Spoke bagel order by far is the jalapeno cheddar bagel with herb and garlic cream cheese. The way it tastes — oh man, it’s so good! Can’t compare it to any other bagel place I know but if you know any other recommendations or want to chat about my campaign over one of my favourite bagels I’m always down.
Social Science
Zamir Fakirani
What is your current year and program?
This one is always a mouthful, but I’m a third-year student studying politics, philosophy and economics with a minor in refugee and migrant studies! (If you want some unsolicited advice, check out the really cool minors anthropology has to offer!)
Why do you think you’re best suited for the position of president?
I’m most qualified for the presidency due to my vision and experiences. As our current chief-of-staff, I single-handedly restructured the presidential subcommittee to institutionalize a process for council to conduct robust advocacy. This restructuring has proven that a mobilized council has the potential to address the issues relevant to students. I am committed to mobilizing council. Given that I am a current USC councillor, chair of the anti-oppression group and have contributed to policy related to the pillars I identified earlier, I am confident in my ability to make this vision a reality and bring tangible change to our students.
What do you hope to accomplish as faculty president?
My vision is an inclusive and affordable campus for all. This means energizing the council to prioritize advocacy work; ensuring our marginalized communities [feel] welcome [and] safe on campus; budgeting in a more fiscally responsible manner; and, most importantly, listening to the student voice again. When determining my goals for the presidency, I spent over 50 hours consulting with students of all walks of life! Given that different policies may impact our student groups dissimilarly, I wanted to ensure my platform identifies a vision that would benefit us all. I am confident that platform achieves this goal.
What’s your Spoke bagel order?
I’m more of a kitchen guy myself but when I do order a bagel, I like to keep it simple: a plain toasted bagel with double butter.
Jack Kenny
What is your current year and program?
I'm am currently a first-year student in BMOS looking to specialize in finance.
Why do you think you’re best suited for the position of president?
When surrounded by so many talented and extraordinary peers I'm hesitant to use the word "best". What I can confidently say is that I will bring a straightforward, no-nonsense approach to every plan and venture that I help facilitate. I know that I will constantly fight on behalf of the genuine student perspective, while also ensuring those with less-heard voices have an equal right to representation. I want to listen to you! Whether it’s issues pertaining to teaching quality, commissioning further equality and diversity or more substantiated use of fiscal resources, what matters most to you is what matters most to me.
What do you hope to accomplish as faculty president?
I'll keep this brief but three issues I hear time and time again include: filling the gap between what some people see as an underwhelming academic faculty which I hope to rectify with a student interview panel with every new hire; a lack of consideration for the ethnic, religious and aboriginal concerns of the student body, which with the help of a faculty president minority advisory board will help lessen the gap with existing advocacy commissioners; and lastly advocating for extra-educational opportunities where learning extends beyond the classroom [and] possibly mobilizing discretionary funds for upper-year student activities.
What’s your Spoke Bagel order?
My classic is a herb and cheese bagel, regular cream cheese with ham and swiss. If I'm feeling a bit spicy I'll add some fruit to the mix to liven it all up.
Health Sciences
Sebastian Deagle
What is your current year and program?
I’m in my third year of Health Studies, working towards a double major in rehabilitation science and biology!
Why do you think you’re best suited for the position of president?
Serving on FHSSC throughout my three years at Western — currently as its vice-president of finance — has given me an intimate knowledge of the structure and workings of council. I also recognize the trust that the Health Sciences student body places in FHSSC and I do not take this lightly. Furthermore, I am very familiar with the Faculty of Health Sciences as a whole, having served as one of its student ambassadors to the Ontario Universities’ Fair for the past two years. All in all, I am very passionate for and committed to the Faculty of Health Sciences — my heart bleeds blue and yellow.
What do you hope to accomplish as faculty president?
The Faculty of Health Sciences is unique as it’s the amalgamation of three once-independent faculties; FHS is now composed of the schools of Health Sciences, Kinesiology and Nursing. This affords a distinctive opportunity to facilitate program-centric initiatives through the school associations, accompanied by faculty-level programming and advocacy through the FHSSC. However, I feel that the latter has not been realized to its full potential. Through deepening the relationships with the associations, Dream Team (FHSSC’s official charity), and our soph team, I hope to expand programming offered to FHS students, improve student engagement, and generate a faculty-wide sense of belonging.
What’s your Spoke Bagel order?
Jalapeno cheddar with spinach and feta, there ain’t anything betta’!
Claire Marshall
What is your current year and program?
Health studies, second-year!
Why do you think you’re best suited for the position of president?
I believe I would make a good president because I am outgoing, engaging and understanding. I always try my best to go out of my way to make others feel included, and when making decisions I always take the recommendations of those around me into consideration. I am a firm believer that no one person can possibly have all the answers, and that is why it is so important to me that I strive to make members of council and students in Health Science feel empowered to get involved in discussions and advocate for change.
What do you hope to accomplish as faculty president?
As president, I hope to increase communication between the council and the student body. I hope to do this by creating a new Q&A forum, where students can get responses directly from the executive team, as well as redesigning the FHSSC website. I hope to expand upon our current mental health and academic initiatives by creating a mental health advocacy committee and academic portfolio on council. I also hope to start the conversation with students about the prospect of changing the Health Science[s] logo. Furthermore, I want to launch initiatives to increase awareness to students about their opportunities at Western.
What’s your Spoke Bagel order?
Oh my, the lengths I would go to for a jalapeno cheddar bagel with garlic and herb cream cheese!
