All nine faculty presidential roles up for grabs this election are going uncontested or have no candidates at all.
The Science, Social Science, Health Science, kinesiology, nursing and Music president positions are all acclaimed this year, with only one nominee for each role. Arts and Humanities and FIMS have no presidential nominees. Ivey Business School runs separate elections.
Even without opponents, the president positions are not acclaimed. Unopposed candidates must survive a majority confidence vote of 50 per cent plus one on the ballots. If a candidate fails their confidence vote, a by-election will be held in the following weeks with new candidates.
Students will cast their ballots in a confidence vote from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, with winners announced Feb. 13.
Armaan Bawa: Kinesiology Students’ Association
Third-year kinesiology student.
What experiences have prepared you to be faculty president?
In my second and third year, I have held second- and third-year representative positions on the Kinesiology Students’ Association. In these positions, I built events to foster collaboration and help students feel supported within the program. This year, I was given the position of EDI co-chair.
What do you hope to accomplish as faculty president?
My main goals and priorities as faculty president are to continue to advocate for EDI through events, while developing its components into the curriculum. During my tenure as co-chair, my team and I collaboratively built an EDI report that highlights and aims to bring inclusion through diverse events that enhance the learning experience beyond the classroom.
What’s your Spoke Bagel order?
Cinnamon raisin bagel with sausage, egg and cheese.
Olivia Conway: Nursing Students’ Association
Second-year nursing student
What experiences have prepared you to be faculty president?
My experience includes being the previous Western-Fanshawe Nursing Students’ Association first-year representative and holding the current position of WFNSA vice-president of events.
What do you hope to accomplish as faculty president?
I hope to focus on professional development, outreach and council structure reform. I strive to take accountability in ensuring constant collaboration between the council and the student body. My goal is to maintain student engagement by providing opportunities that enhance academic support and strengthen students’ holistic well-being.
What’s your Spoke Bagel order?
BLT on asiago sourdough.
Mia Haug: Faculty of Music Students’ Council
Third-year Music and religious studies student
What experiences have prepared you to be faculty president?
I have been on the Music Students’ Council for three years, first as first-year rep, then as speaker and chief returning officer, and this year as associate vice-president communications. I was also a Music soph this year!
What do you hope to accomplish as faculty president?
My three pillars are EDI, transparency and community and outreach. My main goals are to continue to make the Faculty of Music more diverse and accessible, being a more transparent and open council and working on making connections with other faculties.
What’s your Spoke Bagel order?
Asiago sourdough bagel with herb and garlic cream cheese.
Sanjana Jones: Faculty of Health Science Students’ Council
Third-year health studies and anthropology student
What experiences have prepared you to be faculty president?
I was an ambassador in my first year, then went on to be an affairs associate, and am the current vice president of administration in FHSSC. I have worked in three separate portfolios on this council. I own a small business which bodes to organizational skills, proving I can handle the job.
What do you hope to accomplish as faculty president?
My biggest goal is to bring inclusivity and equity to the program. When I was a first-year student, I remember feeling very unwelcome due to the lack of diversity. If an incoming first-year can look to me as their faculty president and feel even a little more comfortable about being at Western — that would mean everything to me.
What’s your Spoke Bagel order?
Smoked salmon on asiago sourdough.
Prenetha Raja: Health Studies Students’ Association
Fourth-year health science student
What experiences have prepared you to be faculty president?
My role as a soph, vice-president of events for Dream Team, vice-president of events for HSSA and undergraduate research assistant for the School of Health Studies Caregiving Research Lab are all experiences that have prepared me to be faculty president.
What do you hope to accomplish as faculty president?
I hope to increase student engagement, community building, opportunities for professional development and prioritize advocacy amongst health studies students. My goal is to create a strong sense of community within health studies and ensure that all students' ideas are heard and represented.
What’s your Spoke Bagel order?
Jalapeño cheddar bagel with spinach and feta cream cheese.
Anya Sarma: Science Students’ Council
Third-year physiology and interdisciplinary medical sciences student
What experiences have prepared you to be faculty president?
I have been on the Science Students’ Council for the past three years, as an events committee member in first-year, a wellness commissioner in second, and now VP student support. As a faculty soph and someone who is a part of other clubs connected to London organizations, we can better integrate ourselves into the Western and London community.
What do you hope to accomplish as faculty president?
My main goal is to continue to grow SSC the way it has been growing over the past year, in terms of exposure, and continuing to create larger, more impactful initiatives for students to benefit from. This includes initiatives within academics, but also outside of it, since other aspects of university are extremely important as well!
What’s your Spoke Bagel order?
Jalapeno cheddar bagel with roasted red pepper cream cheese!
Sofia Ouslis: Social Science Students’ Council
Third-year political science student.
What experiences have prepared you to be faculty president?
This past year, I advocated for students on the PurpleCare Trust by prioritizing student finances while increasing medical coverage. I have worked to fulfill my mission last year: engaging with and advocating for students, their safety and their experience.
What do you hope to accomplish as faculty president?
Short-term, I would prioritize equitable policies, especially within our hiring practices. I want to ensure students can contribute to the biggest and baddest faculty by redesigning our interviews to adopt accessibility and prioritize equity. I am also focusing on collaborative events. Long-term, I will work to develop a strong relationship with the Dean’s office to bring updates to students on topics like academic counselling and support.
What’s your Spoke Bagel order?
Asiago sourdough with dill pickle cream cheese with cucumber.
