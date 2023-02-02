The Ivey HBAA presidential election has five candidates — all currently in HBA1.
The Honours Business Administration Association election is one of the rare contested elections occurring on campus this year. The Science Students’ Council, Social Science Students’ Council, Health Science Students’ Council and Music Students’ Council presidential elections only have one candidate each, with no presidential nominees for the Arts and Humanities Students’ Council and the Faculty of Information and Media Studies Students’ Council.
The HBAA voting period begins Friday at 5 p.m. and ends Saturday at 5 p.m..
Ethan Ko
Pre-Ivey program: Bachelor of management and organizational studies
What experiences have prepared you to be HBAA president?
I believe every experience – the good, the bad and the ugly – helps you to grow. For me, volunteering, being part of sports teams and having interesting jobs allowed me to learn and lead. Highlights include co-creating an annual charity golf tournament for Youth Mental Health Canada, working on an asparagus farm and being the president of Section 8.
What do you hope to accomplish as HBAA president?
Some key points of my platform will be to work with the University Students’ Council to allow Ivey Business School students access to the main stage during OWeek, bringing personal storytelling to EDI activities, boosting mental health support and resources and strengthening career management activities.
What’s your Spoke Bagel order?
Sausage breakfast sandwich on a plain bagel.
Tom Melvin-Smith
Pre-Ivey program: Mechatronics engineering
What experiences have prepared you to be HBAA president?
In the position of vice-president external for the Western Engineering Satellite Team, I organized mentorship initiatives between club members and local STEM students. As the president of Section 9, I provided structure, support and a strategic vision to our executive team that enhanced their contributions to the student body.
What do you hope to accomplish as HBAA president?
More upper-year support for HBA1 events, more social opportunities for HBA2s and 3s, transfer students, dual degrees and international students and ensuring EDI is at the heart of all HBAA portfolios. I will reduce the administrative load on club executives so they can focus on core operations and advocate for more optionality in career management so students can tailor their learning to their specific needs.
What’s your Spoke Bagel order?
Herb and garlic cream cheese on a jalapeno bagel.
Rachel Lee
Pre-Ivey program: Health Science and biology
What experiences have prepared you to be HBAA president?
I was a residence soph at Med Syd in my second year, where I understood the importance of building a sense of trust within any group or organization. Being able to lean on your teammates and work together to solve any problems that may arise along the way is the secret ingredient to creating a positive and inclusive community!
What do you hope to accomplish as HBAA president?
I’m so grateful my sectionmates trusted me with the responsibility of Section 10’s first president. I have had the opportunity to take part in facilitating a culture where inclusiveness and community have become core aspects of HBA1 life. I hope to advocate for a more supportive and transparent student experience by increasing career, financial, academic and mental health support.
What’s your Spoke Bagel order?
Smoked salmon on a jalapeno cheddar bagel
Michael Aruldoss
Pre-Ivey program: did not respond.
What experiences have prepared you to be HBAA president?
Throughout my time at Ivey, I've seen the importance and value of listening to people. In fact, my slogan is "listener of people, lover of the program." I believe that an HBAA president is someone who actively listens and reaches out to students, while also being a firm advocate that can stand up on issues that matter.
What do you hope to accomplish as HBAA president?
First, I hope to improve students' everyday well-being. A significant part is introducing actionable items that will truly make a difference; for example, adding oat milk and other lactose-free alternatives to the cafeteria. Second, I hope to foster a culture in which students feel supported and heard. A key part of my tenure would be providing channels for students to voice their opinions. Third, I want to continue to strengthen the Ivey community.
What’s your Spoke Bagel order?
Smoked salmon on jalapeño cheddar bagel
Prabh Malhi
Pre-Ivey program: BMOS
What experiences have prepared you to be HBAA president?
Since first year, I have been part of Western’s Habitat for Humanity Club. It allowed me to start thinking of others, which is important when considering being president. The most impactful is being my section’s president. Being so heavily involved with my section, listening and learning and using that to drive the actions that I do has prepared me to be president.
What do you hope to accomplish as HBAA president?
I hope to make the student experience at Ivey better for everyone. Not specially the social and events aspect but also providing the academic and recruiting resources to set students up for success during their last few years. Listening to my peers and seeing their frustrations really fuels what I plan to do as HBAA president.
What’s your Spoke Bagel order?
Asiago sourdough with herb and garlic cream cheese.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest