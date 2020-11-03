London’s health unit condemned students’ actions over the Halloween weekend, saying the large parties witnessed are what “causes a whole new wave of cases to ripple through our communities.”
Dr. Chris Mackie, medical health officer at the Middlesex-London Health Unit, compared Friday’s house party to student-driven outbreaks in September, saying the same kind of partying was happening then.
“When you go back to a party of this size, you’re right back at that extremely high risk level,” he said. “This is the sort of thing that keeps this pandemic going.”
Police were called to break up a gathering of over 150 people in a student home near Western Road and Wharncliffe Road Friday night. But the party on Beaufort Street “wasn’t the only such party [that] weekend,” according to Dr. Mackie.
Western University is working with the London Police Service and the city to investigate partiers for potential charges and Student Code of Conduct violations. Western threatened to punish students endangering the community through off-campus activities during the pandemic.
Police have not laid charges at this point.
Parties like Saturday’s are potential superspreader events, according to Dr. Mackie, as back in September the MLHU saw the virus spread from people who attended parties back to their roommates and those outside their bubbles in restaurants and bars.
“We know there have been some cases outside of the Western community that we can trace back to some of those big parties in September,” said Dr. Mackie.
The MLHU traced one of Western's student outbreaks back to three houses in September. The outbreak also infected several employees at downtown bars. The Halloween house party could be the catalyst for the outbreak to repeat itself, according to Dr. Mackie.
Though he and Deputy Mayor Jesse Helmer also point to many students following guidelines, especially following September’s uptick in cases. London’s case count has remained steady and low in recent weeks, even as the provincial cases skyrocketed following Thanksgiving.
“We saw such a positive change in behaviour after [the outbreaks] in Western and Fanshawe [College] students and much less partying happening, so that was very encouraging,” Dr. Mackie said. “It’s a bit of a set back to see this today but we’re hopeful people can get back on track.”
The health unit encourages anyone with symptoms to get tested immediately, rather than wait and isolate, to allow for more effective contact tracing.
Students can get tested in the basement of the Western Student Recreation Centre or at London’s two testing centres.
