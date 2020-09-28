The majority of people on campus are following university guidelines and wearing their masks indoors — but not everyone.
Nearly 15 per cent of people visiting campus flaunt the rules, according to data collected by the Gazette.
A four hour survey that counted over 3,000 visitors to campus’ busiest indoor and outdoor hangouts showed that while 85 per cent of campus visitors wear their masks indoors, nine per cent wear none at all and another seven per cent wear them improperly — on chins or with noses poking out.
Outdoors the numbers are steeper, with almost 50 per cent of visitors coming to campus unmasked. But, university and provincial guidelines say masks only need to be worn outdoors when “physical distancing is not possible.” Those leaving campus were also noticeably more likely to be masked than those arriving.
Campus visitors are seven times more likely to wear a mask indoors than outdoors, even in busy outdoor areas, according to the Gazette’s findings.
Western University requires anyone on campus to wear a mask as of the summer, mandating face coverings must be worn “indoors, in the presence of others, and in common and shared spaces.” Western has seen a surge in student coronavirus cases and is the first university in the country to have a major outbreak of the virus.
All members of the #WesternU community are required to wear non-medical masks or face coverings indoors in the presence of others, and in common and shared spaces. This includes: corridors, lobbies, washrooms, elevators, classrooms, teaching laboratories and meeting rooms.— Western University (@WesternU) September 17, 2020
The Gazette took indoor counts at the University Community Centre atrium, the main floor of the Social Science Building and the inside the Natural Science Centre, locations chosen based on a Board of Governors report from August which showed campus foot traffic data and which buildings have the highest capacity under new social distancing guidelines.
Those wearing masks that covered their nose and chin, in line with provincial regulations, were recorded as masked, while those without a mask on their face were marked as unmasked and those wearing a mask ineffectively — on their chin, hanging off one ear or with their nose sticking out — were recorded as wearing a mask improperly.
Some locations saw higher traffic than others — outdoor locations saw more than four times the traffic of indoor locations — giving a higher sample population. All locations saw over 100 visitors in the four hour period.
The Alumni Hall bus stop, the bottom of University College Hill and the back of the Spencer Engineering building were surveyed as outdoor locations. While only 42 per cent of campus visitors on average wore their masks outdoors, distancing was easier to maintain and the campus has no policy against being unmasked outdoors. Western has also encouraged students and staff to eat their meals outside.
Among the locations surveyed, the Natural Science Centre was by far the safest with less than one per cent of visitors entering entirely unmasked and only five per cent wearing their masks improperly.
The UCC had by far the worst numbers, with less than three quarters of visitors wearing their masks properly, likely because many took their masks off to eat indoors, against school guidelines.
This article is part of an ongoing series by the Gazette tracking mask wearing on campus. With files from the Gazette editorial staff.
