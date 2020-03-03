Friendly Stranger, a cannabis merchandise store and dispensary, has set up shop in London, not far from Western’s main gates.
The company originated in Toronto, exclusively selling weed paraphernalia for its first 25 years of operations.
Since legalization, they have expanded their sales to include actual cannabis products and accessories.
“I think getting word out to students that this is a safe space to come purchase and get educated on cannabis [is key],” said Shaun Filion, general manager of Friendly Stranger London.
London will be the second location for Friendly Stranger, and their first one to feature cannabis products.
The choice to open a store on the corner of Richmond Street and Broughdale Avenue was a strategic one, as Friendly Stranger’s president, James Jesty, hopes to provide students with a more convenient location compared to similar stores already established in London.
Friendly Stranger’s products range from custom-made pipes to gummy edibles — and newer products, like cannabis beverages, will be hitting shelves in the next few weeks.
“Anything that’s legal and we can buy, we will carry,” said Jesty.
In addition to offering students a more accessible location, Friendly Stranger hopes to include the London and Western University community in its marketing endeavours, starting with mural of University College at the shop entrance.
“We really do focus on being part of the community, so that’s just a bit of a nod,” said Jesty. “Each store will have a similar picture of what’s relevant to the community.”
Plans for expansion don’t stop at London, as Friendly Stranger is hoping to open 20 locations by the end of December.
“We look forward to seeing all the students,” said Filion. “This is a student town, we’ve got Fanshawe [College] and [Western], we want to see all them come in here and enjoy the space.”
