Western history and political science professor Martha Dyczok is offering an online course open to all Western students looking to “get behind the headlines of Russia’s war against Ukraine.”
The new political science course, Russia’s War Against Ukraine, offers a further explanation into the war’s causes and its global implications beyond what’s seen in popular daily headlines, according to Dyczok.
“I've been studying Ukraine for 30 years and traveling regularly to conduct research and I'm constantly in touch with people in Ukraine, journalists, academics, friends, so I have a very first-hand perspective on what's going on,” said Dyczok.
Dyczok has given over 100 interviews about the war since February 2022 but she found it difficult to explain concisely why Russia invaded Ukraine — so she decided to make it a whole class about it at Western University.
“It needs somebody to understand that the Imperial relationship between these two countries, how Russia colonized Ukraine, absorbed into an empire and appropriated a lot of its history, tried to destroy its language,” she explained.
The course not only covers the current war but also international ramifications ranging from the global food and refugee crisis to unsettling the international order — keys to understanding why people should care about the war, according to Dyczok.
Dyczok began offering the course online and asynchronously in the 2023 winter semester and will teach it again in the fall. It has been designed for anyone regardless of their prior knowledge of Russia and Ukraine.
“I have done my best to design it for people who both know a little bit about this region in this conflict and for people who are coming to it with lots of questions. So we’re starting with a big perspective explaining the Russia-Ukraine relationship, but then looking at the war itself,” said Dyczok.
One of the challenges in teaching a live conflict, according to the history and political science professor, is the new information coming out daily. Dyczok said she has stressed the importance to “keep a perspective and stay on top of the issue” while teaching this course. Since very few scholarly articles on this subject have been published yet, she has utilized a mix of media sources to stay on top of the new developments in the war.
