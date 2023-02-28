Getting home after finals might be easier this spring.
Starting April 5, Trailways, a low-cost American bus carrier partnered with Megabus, will debut a new route from Detroit to Toronto with a stop in London. The route will operate a total of four times daily, offering two northbound trips toward Toronto and stopping in London once in the late morning and once in the early evening, seven days a week.
Trailways plans to keep fares low, similar to other low-cost carriers like Megabus, which currently has four daily buses to Toronto and a stop outside of Elgin Hall. Tickets will be going for $15–17 USD or about $22 Canadian for a one-way trip.
“One of the best parts about us at Trailways is that if we commit to a market, we really go for it,” said Trailways president Alex Berardi.
London’s stop will be at the city’s VIA Rail station, but Trailways hopes to add a stop on Western University’s campus if the new route is popular.
While prices are comparable to other low-cost services, Berardi believes getting riders further for the same low price — and more frequently — is ultimately where the company will set itself apart as it expands into Ontario for the first time.
Trailways will join a growing number of transit options for students that have filled the void since Greyhound left the city — and Canada — in 2021.
London’s GO Train offers one daily trip to Toronto for $30, which departs before dawn for its four-hour ride to Union Station. VIA Rail offers a more frequent schedule of up to five trips a day, with its “Escape” ticket being its cheapest option which starts at $40.
ONEXBUS and FlixBus are two other low-cost players that provide daily service to Toronto and rely on dynamic pricing models to run the route so frequently.
With the help of Trailways’ new partnership with Megabus, Berardi believes they can become a contender in southern Ontario’s increasingly saturated market for affordable transit.
“Behind the scenes, we’re working with a network of carriers. This way, we can really get you further,” said Berardi. “Four vehicles a day is just where we’re starting.”
