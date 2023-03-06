London International Airport and Flair Airlines are introducing two new routes in the summer, with service to Calgary and Winnipeg from June 1 until the end of October.
Flights to Calgary will operate three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, beginning at $49, and flights to Winnipeg will run two times each week beginning at $69.
For Western University students from Manitoba and Alberta, travel from their hometowns to London has historically been a challenge. For many of these students, their travel home includes connecting flights or stops in multiple cities.
“Having a low cost carrier available to fly home on is a great alternative to flying on a large legacy carrier for a university student,” said Cole Kwiecien, a first-year management and organizational studies and aviation student from Winnipeg. “Being able to fly home for under $100 makes the opportunity to go home for a long weekend a lot more realistic.”
London’s airport has not had any direct flights to Winnipeg or anywhere in Manitoba before the introduction of the new Flair route. There are daily flights between Toronto and Winnipeg, but this means connecting flights for Manitoban students.
“When going home for Christmas, my flight to Toronto from London got canceled four hours from the departure time,” said Kwiecien. “In 30 minutes, I had to finish packing, book a bus ticket and get to Toronto on time for my flight.”
Scott McFadzean, London International Airport’s president and chief executive officer, said he’s excited about this new service.
“Winnipeg has strong demand from London for both business and leisure travel,” McFadzean explained in a press release.
The airport currently already offers flights to Calgary three times weekly with WestJet.
The new flights have been added to Flair’s summer service, which also offers direct flights to Vancouver and Halifax. The airline has been flying out of London since December 2022.
“Flair Airlines and The London International Airport continue to build on our partnership and offer more service at [London International Airport],” said McFadzean.
