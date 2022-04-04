New flight routes from Alberta are coming to London airport this summer.
Swoop Airlines is set to operate a new direct service between Edmonton and London, starting June 1. WestJet will look to introduce flights to Calgary twice daily. Swoop’s new five-hour Edmonton flight will operate four times a week.
For students from Edmonton, like second-year biology and psychology student Ella St. Martin, the new route provides much convenience.
“I'm definitely excited, especially with being a discount airline. It's really nice because if I ever want to just go home quickly for a weekend [when] I have a direct flight,” said St. Martin. “I'm sure I'll use it in August and probably at Thanksgiving [and] Christmas. I don't get to go home as often as a student-athlete, but this will grant me the opportunity to do it more than I could before.”
Currently, St. Martin’s trip home to Edmonton is a trek.
“I either fly through Toronto [from Edmonton] and then I'll either get a flight from Toronto to London or I'll take the train or a bus from Toronto to London or [fly] through Hamilton … then get a shuttle from Hamilton to London,” explained St. Martin. The current travel time is around nine hours without accounting for the time change difference.
The London International Airport currently offers two daily flights to Toronto along with two to three weekly flights to Calgary. The number of flights and airlines to London was reduced dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic due to regulations limiting international flights and decreased demand for air travel.
According to the airport’s president and chief executive officer Scott McFadzean, WestJet also plans to increase its London to Calgary direct service from two flights per week to two flights a day.
As COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease, the London Airport is set to announce more routes in the future. McFadzean hopes next fall and winter will see the return of more direct flights south like those prior to the pandemic to Las Vegas, Orlando, the Dominican Republic and Cuba.
“We're very hopeful that, again, with the current state of COVID, and the restrictions lifting and the return of our international status… we're [going to] see a lot more opportunity and a lot more flight offerings continue to be added, as we ramp up through the summer and into next fall and winter,” said McFadzean.
