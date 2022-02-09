Western introduced a new self-isolation reporting tool for students who wish to request academic accommodations when they need to self-isolate due to COVID-19.
The self-isolation reporting tool alerts academic counselling of students’ need to self-isolate due to either a coronavirus infection or being a close contact of someone who was infected with COVID-19. There is no limit to the number of times a student may submit a SIRT request, but exemptions from assessments are not automatic, Western University said in a statement.
“Counsellors have the right to ask for additional information,” Western said. “This allows them to initiate a discussion with a student whose progression may be in jeopardy or to request medical documentation for serious or prolonged illness.”
Students must complete the SIRT form if the province requires them to self isolate either due to illness or being identified as a close contact. Students who fill out the form must remain off campus for a minimum of five days.
If COVID-19-related absences are not covered in a student’s course outline, the responsibility still falls on the student to follow-up with their professor no later than 24 hours after the end of their five day self-isolation period. Professors are not given specifics of a student’s accommodations.
The self-isolation reporting tool is different from self-reported absences. Self-reported absences remain in place for non-COVID-19 related academic accommodations and will continue to automatically grant 48 hour extensions for academics, provided the test, assignment or exam the student requests to receive accommodation for is worth less than 30 per cent of their overall mark.
“The self-isolation reporting tool was implemented as a convenient means for students to inform their academic counsellors of a need to self-isolate and to streamline the academic considerations process for counsellors in the event of a high volume of requests,” Western wrote.
The tool is not available to students in the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Education, Ivey Business School and School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies. If students in those faculties need to self-isolate, they must submit a self-reported absence or request academic accommodations to their faculty.
