Nine of Western’s 39 COVID-19 cases can be traced back to a single house party held last weekend.
The party is the second of three outbreaks in London. The first outbreak — also centred around Western University students — can be traced to a group who gathered at Lost Love Social House and their contacts.
The eruption of student cases from house parties and bars has resulted in backlash from both the Western administration and London officials. Western reverted to phase three, cancelling many in-person events, as the province implements heavy fines for partiers and brings gathering sizes down drastically.
“The gap that we are trying to fill here is really about private gatherings, particularly in people's homes” Dr. Chris Mackie, the Middlesex-London Health Unit’s medical officer of health said.
The MLHU has identified the outbreak linked to last weekend’s party is separate from the group who gathered at Lost Love, but the health unit is unsure how many people attended the house party and who may be at risk because of it.
“Certainly it's in the dozens, given how many cases we have seen coming out of the party,” Mackie said.
Students made up 11 of the 13 new coronavirus cases in London Friday, and all of the cases the day before — with the large two-day case count breaking April's record.
“Now is not the time to take risks with your health and the health of others around you who may be more vulnerable to this illness than you,” Western’s president Alan Shepard wrote in an email sent to the student body Thursday. “Please follow the rules so that we can continue the school year together.”
London’s Mayor Ed Holder echoed Shepard’s sentiments.
“I am asking people to act responsibly and follow the public health guidelines,” he said. “The reality of where we find ourselves right now is undeniable and unnerving. It’s also unacceptable.”
Students can seek testing at Western’s on-campus mobile testing in the Social Science Building parking lot unit or one of London’s two coronavirus testing centres.
