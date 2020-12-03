Western’s nursing and medical students are not linked to outbreaks at University Hospital, as the health unit declared two deaths in the building three days after students were sent home from placements.
The health unit has not confirmed whether any of the 164 nursing and 47 medical students placed at the on-campus hospital have tested positive for the coronavirus, but for now, there is no known outbreak among students.
The university confirmed nursing students were not assigned to patients who had tested positive for the virus or COVID-19 specific units; it is unknown whether this was the case for medical students.
Western University students were relieved of their placements in University Hospital on Monday and have to monitor for symptoms 14 days after their placement before they can work at another medical facility.
The outbreak, which currently spans every floor in the building, was brought on by staff not complying with COVID-19 safety regulations, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
“Our investigation showed that there were breaches among staff with [personal protective equipment] and physical distancing protocols,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health at the MLHU.
The health unit did not confirm if students were involved in these safety breaches.
The hospital is now under strict observation by the London Health Science Centre, which is working with the health unit to understand the causes of the outbreak and assess next steps.
According to Dr. Mackie, University Hospital is working to conduct regular assessments to ensure staff are following safety guidelines from this point on.
Western has yet to confirm whether students will have to make up for their lost placement days.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest