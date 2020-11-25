Western nursing students are expected to continue attending their placements in the London Health Sciences Centre, a day after the health unit confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks on nearly all floors of the hospital.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit declared outbreaks on “all medical floors” — which are separate from surgery floors — Tuesday, confirming 34 cases and one death linked to the hospital.
Western University has 164 nursing students and 47 medical students on rotation in University Hospital, though not all placements are on medical floors.
Several students said they have received no communication from the university or their supervisors regarding the outbreaks and are set to return to their placements in LHSC at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Victoria Smye, director of the Arthur Labatt School of Nursing, said "students are not assigned to COVID-19 positive patients or to dedicated COVID-19 units or wings."
Two groups of third-year nursing students, 13 student in total, have been moved out of locked down units with COVID-19 outbreaks and reassigned to different units.
No students remain in the fourth floor medical unit where the first outbreak was declared on Nov. 10. Placements will continue on other medical floors as the outbreaks "are precautionary in nature and as such, these areas have not been formally locked down."
Western worked with the LHSC Professional Practice to determine which placements could continue.
Western has 1,200 undergraduate nursing students, with over half in placements across Ontario at any given time.
Clinical placement hours are required to complete the nursing program. Students can complete their placements at a variety of healthcare service providers in London, including local hospitals and long term care homes.
Update (Nov. 25, 2020, 11:30 p.m.): This article was updated with additional information from Western University.
