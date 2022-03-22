Western’s Office of the Ombudsperson reported a 13 per cent increase in student visitors in the 2020-21 school year, primarily due to the lack of access to regular resources during COVID-19.
Western University’s academic watchdog met 920 students between Aug. 1, 2020 and July 31, 2021 — equivalent to 2.2 per cent of the overall undergraduate and graduate student population. This was a jump of 106 from the previous year, according to the ombudsperson’s annual report.
The Office of the Ombudsperson serves as an impartial and confidential advisory body to help students navigate academic concerns, such as grade appeals.
Fifty-one per cent of the students visited the office for advice last year and 44 per cent sought information regarding who they should appeal to and where to find policies. Ombuds staff intervened in five per cent of cases with student permissions — they can review a decision and recommend a non-binding remedy to Western.
The office also heard from 91 non-students including administrators, faculty members, staff, family members of students, alumni and members of the public, who were most concerned about scholastic and conduct offences.
Jennifer Meister, who has worked in the office for over 11 years, said this year her team saw more students come to the office with very general questions, such as “I did not do well on my December exam. What should I do about it?”
“The big thing is that students in the past were very used to reaching out to other students on their floor in residence, or their housemates, or just talking to colleagues, talking to peers. And they didn't have that last year,” said Meister.
She believes the coronavirus pandemic played a big role in the rise of visitors because students were looking for help in different places.
Olivia Zess, a fifth-year King’s University College student, contacted the ombudsperson in August 2020 for help drafting an appeal to her dean. She missed one credit required to enrol in the honours specialization degree module in psychology and was unable to take third-year courses. Zess was requesting special permission to continue her studies but was unable to reach her academic counsellor as they were on leave.
The ombudsperson responded to her on the same day, compared to King’s academic counselling’s three weeks, said Zess.
“She went step by step on how to do an appeal and reassured me that my request wasn't that big of a problem.”
Zess was satisfied with the service of the ombuds office, though her appeal was denied.
“I was worried because usually Western is a lot bigger than King’s and you would think that the counseling is actually less personalized, but I had the total opposite [experience].”
Academic issues such as Zess’ — including grade issues, program requirements and course management — accounted for 78 per cent of undergraduate concerns in 2020-21, followed by scholastic offences at 10 per cent.
A tricky case the ombudsperson found hard to deal with in the 2020-21 school year was the vague wording of the Self-Reported Absences policy.
“Let's say you have a course with five quizzes, four of which are counted, so one is dropped. And it's either the lowest mark or it's a quiz you missed or whatever. If a student uses a Self-Reported Absence for one of those quizzes, the question is, does that quiz count as the one that was dropped? Or should it count as another quiz?” Meister explained.
It’s currently the professor’s responsibility to decide what takes precedence and explain it to students given the SRA policy omitted in this situation, Meister said. The office has provided input in the review of the SRA policy and Western’s senate committee is looking into it.
The report also notes there are more concerns about academic integrity than in the past. The office saw an increase in scholastic offences related to the use of Chegg, an online learning service where students can find solutions to their schoolwork questions.
But in some cases, the allegations of offences stem from a misunderstanding between professors and students, according to Meister.
“There are appeal processes and steps all the way long for students to provide their side of the story to the professor and to the undergraduate chair,“ she said.
Meister describes the job of ombudsperson in the annual report, citing a note from a student.
“Maybe I’m not capable to find you the exit to the brightness, but I’m so willing to keep you company and walk through the darkness.”
