Editor’s note: Abdalla was disqualified before the Gazette could publish a profile on his candidacy. The Gazette will profile Abdalla if his appeal is successful.
USC presidential nominee Omer Abdalla is appealing the Elections Governance Committee’s decision to disqualify him from the election for failing to attend this past weekend’s all-candidates meeting.
According to the EGC policy, "candidates shall be declared ineligible if they fail to attend the all-candidates meeting and the candidate fails to send a proxy to the all-candidates meeting." Candidates had to attend one of the two scheduled meetings this past weekend — either Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. — to qualify.
Daivik Shelat, the EGC’s deputy returning officer and manager of investigations, wrote in an email to the Gazette on Monday that Abdalla was absent from both meetings and was deemed ineligible to run for president.
Candidates received the email from the EGC with the times for both meetings Saturday morning at 3:02 a.m. — less than seven hours before the weekend’s first meeting was set to begin. Abdalla said he missed this email because he was asleep at the time.
In a comment to the Gazette, Shelat said "during the nominations process, candidates were notified of the exact times at which these meetings would be held. This information was included in a mandatory waiver that every candidate must acknowledge before submitting their application." The waiver included the dates and times for both all-candidates meetings in bold, capital letters. Abdalla said in a statement he does not recall reading the dates when he applied.
Shelat added that the EGC notified potential candidates of the meeting dates in a USC Instagram post on Dec. 9 and on the elections calendar on the EGC website. Neither included meeting times.
Abdalla said on Tuesday night that he is now aware the meeting times were posted in December, but hadn’t previously seen the post.
“That’s not a reliable source of information. I relied on the email communication from the cro to notify me of events and their times,” Abdalla added.
Abdalla, the Western Ski and Snowboard Club president, told the Gazette in a statement that he was at his club’s meeting on Sunday afternoon, which was scheduled to end at 4 p.m., and planned to attend the Sunday all-candidates meeting starting an hour later. But because his meeting ran late and “an emergency arose with one of my executives,” Abdalla said he was tied up until 5:30 p.m., when the Sunday meeting had already begun.
“At that point, I recognized I was late and emailed every person I could think of if I can still attend the meeting even if I was 30 minutes late,” Abdalla’s statement read.
The EGC’s email sent to the candidates early Saturday morning read “late arrivals will not be accepted; the meeting will lock five minutes after the start time.”
Abdalla said in his statement that he recognized the EGC’s all-candidates meeting policy, and admitted he violated it.
“But I should not be penalized and disqualified as a candidate because I chose to take care of my club and one of my executives instead of ignoring that situation and looking out for my personal self-interest,” his statement read.
Abdalla said he sent multiple emails to the EGC on Sunday after the Zoom meeting was locked to inform the EGC he was ready for the meeting and apologized for being late, but received no response.
According to Abdalla, he was informed of his disqualification on Monday at 7:46 p.m. and filed his appeal within the hour.
“If the appeal is not successful I will still be running as an independent candidate. As long as the USC allows this then I will be proceeding with my campaign as I had already planned and firing on all cylinders to make up for any time lost,” his statement read.
“I will stop at nothing to be the next USC President. There is not a single candidate at Western who will do more for the student body then I will.”
Abdalla’s appeal has been received by the USC Appeals Board and his hearing is set for Tuesday night at 10 p.m..
Update (Jan. 24, 2023, 5:07 p.m.): This article has been updated to include comment from the EGC's deputy returning officer.
Update (Jan. 24, 2023, 7:32 p.m.): This article has been update to include additional comment from Abdalla in response to the DRO
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest