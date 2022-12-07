Western launched an on-campus dietary service, Gut Healthy Dietitian, this fall, offering nutrition counseling through Health and Wellness Services at Thames Hall.
Gut Healthy Dietitian has been available virtually since 2020 andstarted offering their services on-campus to students, faculty and staff in September.
Services include one-on-one nutrition assessments and intervention with a qualified professional for a variety of reasons, including healthy eating, specialized diets and digestive and hormonal conditions, as well as chronic disease, sports nutrition and disordered eating.
“For a lot of [students], university is the first time they are living on their own and are responsible for their own meals,” said Kelsey Murray, registered dietitian and owner of Gut Healthy Dietitian “It’s a major transition in most people’s diet; learning to cook, relying on meal plans or eating out more often.”
“And university can be a really high stress time … either result[ing] in overeating or undereating, and a lot of the time, even digestive symptoms are triggered by stress. So, it’s the kind of transitional time where nutrition is really important.”
The University Students’ Council Student Health Insurance Plan covers up to $500 per year for dietitian services. Each 60-minute dietitian consultation is $100, allowing students to access these services up to five times per year.
Murray said students typically register for between two and three sessions.
According to Terry McQuaid, director of wellness and well-being, students who have opted out of the USC Student Health Insurance Plan can pay out-of-pocket or submit claims to their private insurance companies for a reimbursement.
Coverage can be used towards any service on the Gut Healthy Dietitianwebsite, but the 60-minute dietitian consultation and meal plan service are discounted for Western students and faculty..
“I really look at our nutrition and diet as fundamental in our overall health and functioning. Even for things like performance in your classes, wanting to feel your best, mental sharpness — nutrition has a role in that,” said Murray. “Even if you don’t have a specific health condition or nutrition concern, just to make sure that you’re maximizing your wellness and how you’re feeling in these transitional times is a great idea.”
Dietary services are available online and in-person on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. within Health and Wellness Services in Thames Hall. Appointments can be made by email, phone or online.
