The Rec Centre will reopen for Western students to workout starting Monday.
President Alan Shepard shared the news in an email Tuesday night, saying physical well-being should be prioritized.
Students will be able to reserve 45 to 75 minute workout blocks online as of Thursday. The Western Student Recreation Centre will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with “reduced capacity.”
"We are extremely excited to have the WSRC reopened in time for fall reading week," said Christine Stapleton, director of Sport and Recreation Services, in the press release. "We will also continue to provide an extensive digital programming model for all students."
The Rec Centre will also be introducing new COVID-19 safety protocols, including additional cleaning between workout blocks and asking all students to use hand sanitizer upon entry.
Washrooms in the facility will remain open with additional cleaning protocols, while changerooms, lockers and showers remain closed until further notice.
The Rec Centre closed early in September following two community outbreaks involving Western students. Western says coronavirus testing and their upcoming flu clinic will remain in the gym moving forward.
Update (Oct. 27, 9:12 p.m.): This article was updated with additional information from Western University.
