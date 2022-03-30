On the Front Lines: Western Alumni Fighting For Ukrainians

On the night Russian forces began their invasion of Ukraine, Victor Lal booked a one-way ticket to Warsaw, Poland.
The University of Oxford masters student and Western University alumni said the decision to leave school to help with the refugee crisis at the Polish-Ukraine border was a simple one.
“I'm not a daredevil, I'm not someone who's brave. I just realized that I needed to go and do something.”
Lal, whose family is from eastern Poland, has spent the better part of his adult life working with refugees. Once he realized there would be hundreds of thousands of refugees coming to Poland from Ukraine, he knew he had to join the humanitarian effort at the border.
Lal graduated from the Ivey Business School in 2019 and founded Canadians for Syria while at Western, an organization dedicated to sponsoring Syrian refugees in Canada. He biked across half of Canada and swam across Lake Ontario in an effort to raise money for Syrian refugees and has continued his humanitarian work since moving on to Oxford for his masters degree in public policy.
Lal left for Poland three days after the invasion began. While sitting in a Starbucks in the London airport, slowly sipping his coffee, he overheard a family nearby speaking in Ukrainian. He approached them and asked them if they were going back home to help. As the men looked at him and told him they were going home to fight in the military, he realized that to them, there was no other option than to go defend their country.
“They [had] this sober look like ‘we need to do what we need to do…we know what we’re getting into,’” Lal said.
“There's this idea that if you're Ukrainian and you're beyond the border, there's this call to help, [that] you should come back to fight. That's a very powerful call to protect your homeland and it's terrifying, but they're answering the call.”
That call is being answered. Thousands of Ukranians, including Western alumni, are putting their lives on hold to fight for their country’s freedom. Maksym Sviezhentsev, a PhD student who graduated from Western in 2020, is currently fighting for the territorial defence in Kyiv. Sviezhentsev, who met his wife in London while at school, has stayed behind in Ukraine while his wife and their daughter have fled the country.
Martha Dyczok, a professor in the political science faculty, taught Sviezhentsev when he was at Western. She has been in regular contact with him since the invasion began and helped his wife and daughter organize their evacuation from Ukraine.
“[Sviezhentsev] is a brilliant historian, and an extremely decent human being,” Dyczok said. “It just makes me furious that a bright mind like that has to be on the front line.”
Sviezhentsev wrote his thesis on Russian imperialism in Crimea. Dyczok said that Sviezhentsev and his wife moved back to Ukraine when he graduated from Western. The two had jobs, a place to live and were raising a baby in Kyiv.
“You’re getting on with your life and then a dictator suddenly takes your life away.”
Victor Lal arrived in Poland on Feb. 27, and travelled to the town of Bilgoraj where his aunt and uncle live. Bilgoraj is a short drive from the Polish-Ukrainian border, and is a community hub for organizing humanitarian aid for Ukraine. Lal has been at the border buying supplies, organizing transportation and raising money to support the refugees since he arrived.
Lal started a crowdfunding page called Hands On For Ukraine which he describes as a vessel for people around the world to financially support ground initiatives in Poland and Ukraine. With the situation at the border changing everyday, Lal says the goal of Hands On For Ukraine is to provide funding based on the day-to-day needs of Ukrainian refugees.
Lal has been astounded by the support he has received, especially from the Western community. He said in the first 10 days of the page being live, he raised $30,000 for humanitarian aid, a lot of which he says came Western students and alumni.
“There's a huge Western link … classmates and people that I haven't talked to since graduating [are donating]. There's been 200 donors so far [that are] Western alumni,” he said.
Lal has used the money to buy and transport supplies to the border and even into Ukraine. He has driven supplies from Bilgoraj to Lviv, the biggest refugee hub in Ukraine, on a trip to pick up a mother and her daughter fleeing the country.
While there is an element of danger even at the border, it doesn’t compare to entering the country where active conflict is not only present, but escalating. Lal said that while he thought he would be safe on his trip to Lviv, the fear crept into his head.
“You’d be stupid not to be scared,” he explained.
“This is a warzone.”
Lal said the line of cars trying to get into Poland was about five kilometers long when he saw it, and that the wait to get through can be up to a day. The border was flooded with Ukrainian refugees, mostly women and children.
“[Refugees] have to walk in the cold,” Lal said. “It's brutal to see these families that packed whatever they could in suitcases, and [are] walking to the Polish border.”
As he drove through the humanitarian corridor at the border with a car packed full of supplies, he rolled down his window to hand his passport to the Ukrainian soldier. The soldier glanced at his Canadian passport and peered into the backseat of his car.
“I was ready to be intimidated or for [him] to ask ‘why are you coming to Ukraine?’,” Lal said.
The soldier, with one hand on his rifle and the other on Lal’s passport looked up at him, smiled and said thank you as he waved him through the checkpoint.
Lal dropped the supplies off in Lviv with his friend and Ukrainian volunteer Nastia, picked up the mother and daughter he had agreed to drive back to Poland and returned to the border before the 10 p.m. military curfew, which would have forced them to stay in Lviv for the night. Lal painted an eerie picture of the city that he once described as one of the most beautiful places in Ukraine.
“One in three people in [Lviv] is a refugee right now … there was something tense in the air.”
The mother Lal picked up told him that the sounds of bombs near their home was horrifying and that they had to get out.
“There was a lot of fear. This is a family that's been driven apart by war,” Lal explained.
The three of them drove in silence –– the only noise was the faint sound of the Ukrainian war songs playing on the radio. As they approached the checkpoint at the border, a soldier looked into the back of the car and asked Lal if he had room for one more.
The soldier ushered a 73-year-old Ukrainian woman to Lal’s car, explaining that she had cancer and needed to get to Poland as fast as possible for medical treatment. The woman was from Kharkiv, where some of the worst bombing had taken place, and was seeking refuge in Poland.
“This woman was talking about how her neighbourhood in Kharkiv had transformed from apartment buildings, structures, statues — just a normal cityscape — to what she called a field,” Lal said. “[There’s] nothing left, just rubble, the bombing was so devastating.”
While Lal continues to work in and around the border, Sviezhentsev remains in Ukraine, fighting in the civilian military that continues to fend off Russian attacks, according to his social media posts. Martha Dyczok says in spite of the circumstances, he has maintained his wry sense of humour.
“There was a joke that he told me that was circulating in his brigade,” Dyczok said. “The commander says, ‘Okay, guys, there's a Russian tank approaching, get ready.’ And the [soldiers respond], ‘what, only one tank?’.”
Since his trip to Lviv, Lal has shifted his focus to finding accommodations for refugees in Poland. He’s using the funds he has raised to rent rooms in Airbnbs and hostels for refugees who don’t have anywhere to go in Poland. He said he has been able to get over 400 rooms for refugees, mostly women and children.
The total amount raised through Hands On For Ukraine as of March 29 is over $44,000.
Lal emphasized Polish people are carrying a lot of the burden of the war, and they themselves are in need of help.
“Polish people are paying for the meals of Ukrainian refugees, Polish people are opening their accommodations to refugees,” Lal said. “Polish people are helping a lot, but they in turn, need help.”
While Lal said he will have to leave Poland in a few weeks to go write his final exams at Oxford, he plans on returning in the summer to continue helping with the humanitarian effort. As much as he has done since booking that one-way ticket over a month ago, Lal is adamant that Ukrainians are truly the brave ones.
