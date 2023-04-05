If you had to describe Western in one word, what would you choose?
With the school year coming to a close, the Gazette asked students across campus to describe Western University in one word. After 135 students responded, here’s what came out.
”Purple,” with nine responses, was the most common word used to describe Western. As the university’s primary colour, it’s prominent all over campus — especially on merchandise at the Western Book Store.
“Community,” with eight responses, was tied as the second most common word.
Eight students said their one word for Western was “goose” or “geese.” Just like Mustangs, Canada geese call Western home — prompting fierce defence, a Humans of New York-style Facebook page and a viral Reddit meme, among others.
Whether you hate them or love them, it’s clear the geese are here to stay.
“It's really a star at Western with all the incidents that have happened,” said Ahalya Kumarasamy, a third year management and organizational studies student. “I’ve firsthand seen two attacks so far. They can be dangerous, or they can just be there and not move, and so it's always a toss-up with those.”
Seven students described Western as “white” or “Caucasian”. In Western’s inaugural equity census, distributed to faculty staff and students in the fall of 2021, 48.3 per cent of students and 70.6 per cent of faculty respondents identified as white, indicating Caucasian or European ancestry.
At the same time, diversity stood out as a popular response — with six students describing Western with the words “diverse,” “inclusive” or “diversity.”
“There’s just so many different people — from different backgrounds, different cultures, different ethnicities and different subjects,” said Fayzan Kamal, a first-year psychology student. “It’s really cool to have all those people come to one place where we can gain perspective.”
But to others, maybe Western is about “opportunity” — according to the six students who chose it as their word for the school.
Second-year Health Sciences student Elsa Sheikh said Western is “just full of opportunity.”
“There are so many resources here, it’s insane,” said Sheikh. “There’s a lot that you can do — there’s hundreds of ways to meet people, discover yourself, and better yourself.”
Along with the common responses above, many responses were unique.
Adventure • Alcoholics • Annoying • Avaricious • Aviation • Bagels • Balanced • Basic • Bright • Busy • Competitive • Complex • Construction • Contagious • Culture • Daddy’s-money • Debt • Doors • Dynamic • Eastern • Enriching • Exhilarating • Explore • Friendly • Greed • Happiness • Identity-loss • • Inspiring • Intense • Large • Life-altering • Life-changing • Liminal • Live • Lively • Melodramatic • Mosaic • Moving • Mundane • Mustang • Naive • Prestigious • Privilege • Quirky • Rocks • Sarah • Self-discovery • Sophing • Spirit • Stressful • Suburban • Tunnels • Typical • Unreal • Western • WHPH • Zoom
— with files from Adshayah Sathiaseelan and Hannah Alper
