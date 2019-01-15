Ontario's provincial government will announce a 10 per cent cut to tuition costs Thursday, according to a Canadian Press report.
The current framework determining tuition costs expires at the end of this academic year. The Progressive Conservative government's replacement framework would reduce tuition fees by 10 per cent for the 2019-20 academic year, after which it will be frozen.
The previous framework, passed by the former Liberal government, limited tuition increases to three per cent annually.
The Progressive Conservatives say it would save the average university student $660. International student fees are not a part of the same framework, and will not be cut.
Crucial government grants require universities to abide by the framework's costs.
Comment will be added from Western University administration upon retrieval.
Knowing Ivey they will charge the same increase as planned and pocket this difference meant for students. Bravo to the province for making this change though
"Ontario's provincial government will announce a 10 per cent cut to tuition costs"
This is a cut to fees, but who wants to bet that there wont be an increase in funding? What services will be cut to support this?
You're right. In fact, many believe grant funding will actually decrease (https://vancouversun.com/pmn/news-pmn/canada-news-pmn/ndp-concerned-that-ontario-tuition-fee-cut-will-come-with-cuts-to-grants/wcm/e05bd99d-45ea-4531-918f-47e8974e6f6c). Many services will face budget costs and who knows how that will affect students. Western will suffer, but I can't imagine how smaller universities will be able to operate efficiently enough to stay open.
