The aftershocks of cuts to OSAP are beginning to resonate throughout Western, and it's hitting sophs hard.
According to the University Students’ Council, requests for subsidies rose 45 per cent from last year.
The changes to provincial student loans in February got rid of free tuition for students from low income families. Grants have also been restricted with majority being allocated to students from families with incomes less than $50,000.
Western University and the USC, who co-run the sophs' orientation program, are starting to see the effects of these changes.
Cecilia Liu, student programs officer for the USC, reported there are a few out-of-pocket costs associated with being a soph that can be expensive for some students.
“I think any sort of cost to be a student leader is significant enough to deter students from sophing,” she noted. “It’s time they are spending not working a part-time job.”
The USC requires any sophs making a request to provide a brief explanation detailing the reasons why they require a subsidy. Of the 73 sophs who applied, half say it is due to the changes to provincial student loans instituted by the Ford government.
The fees for uniforms and training are $130 per student. Liu added there are some extra travel costs included, as the USC holds a retreat before OWeek.
To offer all the subsidies requested, the USC went 25 per cent over budget.
“The USC wants to make becoming a student leader as accessible as possible,” said Liu.
She hopes the USC will be able to market the subsidy program to students before soph applications go out.
“The OSAP cuts affect different students in different ways such as food insecurity or not being able to pay rent.”
