Ten different student gatherings, some involving Western’s frats and sororities, are linked to a community outbreak that has seen at least 22 students test positive.
The gatherings were all held between March 2 and 6 in “private London homes.” The Middlesex-London Health Unit said the vast majority of cases are Western students, but they are still confirming details with some individuals.
The health unit is still working to trace the contacts of those affected.
Three of the affected students live in residence and are quarantining off-site, the rest live off-campus. The MLHU does not believe the house parties are linked to last week’s outbreak in Essex Hall.
Dr. Chris Mackie, chief medical officer at the MLHU, confirmed that some Western fraternities and sororities were involved in these gatherings, but did not identify which ones.
“We know that there were some fraternity or sorority-sort of organizations involved,” said Dr. Mackie. “We don't have the details at this point in terms of exactly where all of these gatherings were and what the number of students involved [is].”
The MLHU does not believe any of the cases are variant strains of the coronavirus.
London police confirmed no Reopening Ontario Act charges were laid between March 2 and 6.
The outbreak comes less than two weeks after London entered the orange-zone and loosened restrictions. Under orange-zone regulations, indoor, private gatherings are limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings remain restricted to 25.
The health unit is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, a sharp increase compared to recently low numbers.
Update (March 11, 2021, 1:55 p.m.): This article was updated with additional information from Western University.
Update (March 11, 2021, 2:51 p.m.): This article was updated with additional information from the Middlesex-London Health Unit. More information will be added as it is confirmed.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest