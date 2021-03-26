The MLHU declared two outbreaks in Western’s Saugeen and Ontario Hall residences.
Of the 11 affected students, seven live in Saugeen-Maitland Hall and four from Ontario Hall. Western University did not confirm whether the outbreaks are connected in their announcement to students Friday night.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit moved all 11 affected students and some close contacts off-site to quarantine. Western is providing on-site testing to all students on affected floors.
It is unclear if any students in Saugeen or Ontario Hall have been asked to self-isolate in the residence. In previous residence outbreaks, Western quarantined all students on affected floors both before and after testing.
Saugeen is a traditional-style residence building, where students share bathrooms and common areas with floormates. Ontario Hall is a hybrid-style residence and students share bathrooms with one or two suitemates.
Floor lounges and study spaces in both affected residences have been closed in light of the outbreaks.
There have been six outbreaks in Western residences since the start of fall classes and at least nine outbreaks connected to Western students. Friday’s announcement marks the third and fourth community outbreaks linked to Western students this semester.
Western Housing updated their policies in light of the outbreak. Students are not allowed to enter residences they don’t live in, with exceptions for Alumni House students accessing Elgin Hall and London Hall students accessing Essex Hall for cafeteria services only.
Dining hall capacity is limited to 50 students in most residences, with the exception of Essex Hall which is limited to 10 students.
Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the city’s first COVID-19 related death. Western will lower their flag to half-mast to honour the 185 lives lost in the region throughout the pandemic.
