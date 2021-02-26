Western’s coronavirus testing centre has performed more than 11,000 tests as of Feb.2.
The testing centre, located inside Western University’s Student Recreation Centre tests symptomatic students and staff, as well as those who the Middlesex-London Health Unit, the COVID Alert app or a doctor directed to seek testing.
Western would not confirm how many of the 11,331 tests conducted on campus were positive due to privacy reasons. The university has said the MLHU is responsible for disclosing positive coronavirus cases to the public and determines the level of detail provided, based on the level of risk to the community.
The MLHU said they do not track this information.
The country's top health experts use local test positivity rates to measure the severity of the virus and determine which stage of lockdown the region should enter.
The testing centre will see an increase in visitors through February as residences reopen and students trickle back. Western housing services has requested all students returning to residence to complete a polymerase chain reaction COVID-19 tests at the testing centre prior to moving in.
The COVID-19 Testing Centre stopped providing pre-travel COVID-19 tests on Jan.15 in compliance with the criteria from Ontario's Ministry of Health.
“Students required to take a test before boarding an international flight should visit one of the locations providing private, pre-travel COVID-19 testing,” Western's testing website reads.
Western's COVID-19 Testing Centre is open 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday. Students can use the online booking tool to schedule appointments in advance. At this time, an appointment for testing is not required, students can walk-in to get a test if needed.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest