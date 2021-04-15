Western postponed all Thursday evening exams as OWL services are was down for five hours.
Western Technology Services said OWL began working again around 10:15 p.m., and all Friday exams will continue as scheduled.
Affected students should hear from their professors Thursday to reschedule exams.
The announcement came just 15 minutes before online exams were set to begin. Western Technology Services is currently investigating the issue, but has not released the cause of the shutdown or when the website will be fixed.
Due to system-related issues, #WesternU exams that were to take place at 7 p.m. this evening will be rescheduled. Students impacted will hear from their instructors. We know this is a disruption and we are working as diligently as we can to rectify the problem.— Western University (@WesternU) April 15, 2021
Western Technology Services tweeted earlier Thursday about technical difficulties with OWL, PeopleSoft and other services.
#WesternU WTS is investigating issues impacting OWL, PeopleSoft and other applications. Please check https://t.co/CC44aBbWGY for updates.— WesternU Tech Svs (@westernuTechSvs) April 15, 2021
All other university services are operational.
Almost all exams are set to take place online this term, after Western University cancelled most in-person learning following multiple coronavirus outbreaks linked to the university. Exams officially began on Wednesday and are set to end April 30.
It is unclear how many students Thursday’s delay impacts.
Update (April 15, 2021, 10:33 p.m.): This article was updated as Western Technology Service confirmed OWL is working once again at 10:15 p.m.
