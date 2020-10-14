Western Technology Services restored access to the OWL site but said they are still not sure what caused the almost two-hour shut down.
The site crashed around 3 p.m. Wednesday, leaving many students without access to tests or information in the middle of midterm season. WTS suspects a specific software malfunction is responsible for the crash.
“There were some problems on the backend, but specifically we don’t know what happened,” said a member of the WTS team.
Technology services maintains the crash wasn’t due to a high volume of traffic on OWL, despite multiple midterms and assignments taking place at the time of the shut down.
“We’ve been running midterms all week and we haven’t had any issues like this so I don’t think it’s an overloading issue,” said the WTS member.
The WTS spokesperson was unable to say whether the website students are seeing now was restored from a previous backup, and the team is still investigating the cause of the shutdown.
Western Technology Services was notified a minute after the crash. While the OWL website is up and running, some other services are still being investigated. .
Many students have reported their OWL page freezing in the middle of assignments, and those in ongoing exams will likely have to redo them when OWL is back online.
Editor's note: this article was updated at 5:31 p.m..
This story is ongoing and more information will be added as it is confirmed.
