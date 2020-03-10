In the by-election for the Arts and Humanities faculty president, one candidate emerged as a clear winner.
Nicole Paldino held a commanding victory in last week’s election over her opponent Jonathan Clinton, winning 72.8 per cent of the vote over Clinton’s 27.2 per cent.
While Paldino has expressed her excitement for winning the election and her future mandate, she also intends to use her early days to begin implementing parts of her platform pillars and also addressing the complicated situation that the by-election stemmed from.
While she faced a handy victory over Clinton, she was grateful to him for running and providing competition so students could be more involved in the faculty’s politics.
In the near future, Paldino will be mainly training with the current president, Jerika Marie. But, she will also be involved with the USC’s and AHSC’s vice-president elections. She said she was interested in having more events, like one about women in leadership, and also coordinating OWeek.
Some broad platform pillars that Paldino intends to maintain her focus on creating more participation in the Arts and Humanities community and encouraging more interconnectedness between her and students. However, she is most interested with creating more opportunities.
“Council has done a really good job finding internships and broadcasting that, but I think that it go be bigger. So I think that we could look at internships on the national level for students.”
Some have questioned why Paldino decided to run only after the by-election. She explained that she had always felt uncomfortable in positions of leadership. However, her time in different groups and a strong group helped her feel more comfortable, and she took the vote of no confidence as a sign to run.
“When the vote of no confidence went through and the by-elections were happening, I immediately jumped on it because, this is a sign, this is my chance, this is an opportunity for me to run.”
Given the peculiar nature of Paldino’s win, she has many opinions on the issue with uncontested candidates.
Originally, the role of AHSC president was uncontested. However, the prospective winner was met with a vote of no confidence, preventing him to assume the role and triggering a second election.
Paldino is relatively optimistic about the future, and thinks that there will hopefully be competent candidates running that will motivate more participation in the electoral process and even allow for more competition in elections.
She does however; intend to keep herself informed of the laws that dictate rules surrounding uncontested candidates. While it is unclear if she will be changing these rules, she will be looking into them.
But, Paldino wants to maintain the fairness of elections, and wants to make sure that the process of picking the president is as democratic as possible.
“There are pros and cons to each method, but I think I would keep the by-election.”
