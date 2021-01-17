Parker Thomlinson — a student advocate in the USC, Board of Governors and previously on Senate — has announced his candidacy for this year’s University Students’ Council presidential election.
Thomlinson, an Ivey Business School student in his fourth-year, is no stranger to student government and community involvement. As he began his time at Western University in the astrophysics program and eventually transitioned to Ivey, Thomlinson has wasted no time paving his way towards a large community presence.
Thomlinson began in student advocacy as a first-year representative on the Science Student Council. The position piqued his interest in various opportunities across campus, including his role as Science student senator in his second year and, eventually, Western's Board of Governors in his third and fourth year.
He is an Ontario Undergraduate Student Alliance delegate this year and the associate vice-president academic under current USC vice-president university affairs, Victoria Barroso.
And, to complete his student experience, Thomlinson has been a long-standing member of Western’s orientation program, working as a charity soph in his third and fourth year after leaving the Science soph team following second year.
“[Even] when I went to Ivey, [sophing] was a community I just loved,” he said. “I wanted to continue to be a part of it and be able to give back to first years, so I decided to continue with it by charity sophing.”
Now, Thomlinson is taking aim at being elected the USC’s fifty-eighth president.
Thomlinson consulted over 300 students to create his platform, tallying up over 250 hours of consultation altogether — a particular point of pride for him.
Noting the low participation in student government and the USC in general, Thomlinson aims to showcase the USC’s potential to provide valuable opportunities for students across campus.
And while low student involvement has been at the forefront of concerns for campus leaders in years previous, it is especially challenging in the midst of a pandemic when student presence on campus is scarce.
Thomlinson believes making the USC’s programming, resources and advocacy even better starts with students engaging with and understanding how the USC works, which is what he plans to accomplish and he is ready to do it online.
“The truth is [that student involvement] has just been an amazing experience for me in regards to student government and otherwise,” he said. “I’ve really loved getting to be involved in the community and it really started with the fact that I got engaged within the very first year I was here.”
Thomlinson hopes to engage with as many students as possible and bring them together under the umbrella of the USC.
While Thomlinson is excited about the rollout of the election season, one particular point of excitement is his unprecedented campaign colour choice — pink.
“There’s never been a candidate that’s had experience at all different levels of government, we’ve never had an online election [and] we have never done a campaign in a pandemic, [so] I’m going to come out strong with pink,” he said. “It’s incredibly exciting.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest