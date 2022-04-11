London police (Photo)

A London Police Service vehicle, Feb. 10, 2017.

A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Western Rd. near a popular off-campus student residence Monday.

The woman was struck in the parking lot outside 974 Western Rd. — an off-campus Red Bricks residence commonly occupied by Western University students on Hollywood Crescent.

A London Police Services spokesperson was unable to confirm whether the pedestrian is a Western student as they are not yet identifying the victim. 

“The #WesternU community is shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic death on Western Road,” Western said in a statement on Twitter Monday evening. “We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who are affected.”

The woman was killed around 1 p.m. and the investigation is ongoing, according to London police.

Screenshot of Zamir's IG story

Screenshot of USC president Zamir Fakirani's Instagram Story from Monday, April 11, 2022.

University Students’ Council president, Zamir Fakirani, took to social media to respond to the incident and share a compiled list of resources for students. 

“Please share with your friends living south side/hollywood crescent,” he said in an Instagram story. “I’m also here for anyone affected.”

This article is developing and more information will be added as it is confirmed.

Update: This article has been updated to reflect Western University's statement about the incident on Twitter.

