A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Western Rd. near a popular off-campus student residence Monday.
The woman was struck in the parking lot outside 974 Western Rd. — an off-campus Red Bricks residence commonly occupied by Western University students on Hollywood Crescent.
A London Police Services spokesperson was unable to confirm whether the pedestrian is a Western student as they are not yet identifying the victim.
“The #WesternU community is shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic death on Western Road,” Western said in a statement on Twitter Monday evening. “We offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those who are affected.”
The woman was killed around 1 p.m. and the investigation is ongoing, according to London police.
University Students’ Council president, Zamir Fakirani, took to social media to respond to the incident and share a compiled list of resources for students.
“Please share with your friends living south side/hollywood crescent,” he said in an Instagram story. “I’m also here for anyone affected.”
This article is developing and more information will be added as it is confirmed.
Update: This article has been updated to reflect Western University's statement about the incident on Twitter.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest