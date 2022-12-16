Dillon Richards, who is facing a multi-million dollar lawsuit for allegedly sexually abusing a 21-year-old Western student patient of his, has agreed to resign and never reapply to the College of Physiotherapists of Ontario following his disciplinary hearing Wednesday.
While Richards was slated to teach two health science courses in the winter semester, Western University has said Richards is no longer employed by the school in any capacity and had not previously taught a course.
Richards and the CPO entered into an agreement last week to indefinitely adjourn a contested discipline hearing, with the condition that Richards resign from the College and not practice as a physiotherapist in Ontario again. Richards’ resignation does not constitute an admission of guilt to the sexual abuse allegations outlined in the CPO’s investigation findings or the civil lawsuit.
The Western student who is suing Richards and reported him to the CPO told the Gazette “my main hope for this investigation, and one that I've fought for over and over, was to make sure that he never gets another opportunity to have power and take advantage of other women the same way he did to me.”
“What he did to me was manipulative and it was so traumatic and despite his efforts to dismiss that I was still able to hold him accountable for it," she added.
The student said, in addition to reporting Richards to the CPO and filing a civil suit, she formally reported him to Western in October. Following the complaint, Western notified Richards of the students' claim and that a non contact order would be put in place for the duration of the university's investigation.
In a statement to the Gazette, Western said “the university cannot discuss whether or not a disclosure or complaint was brought to our attention regarding this matter.”
Western did not provide a timeline for when Richards' contract to teach at the school ended.
While the student said she hoped there would ultimately be an admission of guilt in the CPO hearing, she was happy with the resolution, knowing Richards won’t be able to practice again. After talking with the CPO’s counsel, Joanna Birenbaum, the student said she realized she did not want to have a lengthy hearing with days of testimony.
“I didn't want my entire life to be more on display than it already is,” she said. “As [Brienbaum] explained to me, I would have to go into more explicit detail than I have had to before about the abuse that I suffered under Dillon, and that's just not something that I was comfortable doing in front of the public.”
In a statement to the Gazette, Richards’ counsel in the CPO’s hearing, Rebecca Young, said Wednesday’s “disposition means that no findings of professional misconduct have been made against Mr. Richards.”
Brienbaum explained in the hearing that, even if Richards was found guilty of sexual abuse by the CPO’s panel following testimony from the student, he would still be able to reapply to practice with the College after five years, making his resignation and agreement to never reapply a greater consequence.
While the College only has jurisdiction in Ontario, Bibenbaum said if Richards were to apply to practice in another province, the CPO would provide that jurisdiction’s regulators with the contents of Richards’ investigation file.
In addition to his resignation, Richards remains the defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by the student, who is seeking $2.65 million in damages.
Richards and his attorney for the civil suit did not respond to request for comment.
