Andrew McCann — a fourth-year Huron and main campus student — has experience on the Huron University College Students’ Council, which is reflected in his platform that appears careful not to over-promise beyond what the USC president can deliver.
The HUCSC vice-president of finance comes across as aware of the president’s limited powers in office but substantial responsibility to advocate for student concerns. His platform is based on seven core pillars: student community and engagement; community safety; equity, diversity and inclusion; student development and quality of education; health and wellness; affordability of education; and sustainability and accessibility.
While most of McCann’s hopes are within the jurisdiction of the USC, and many are nuanced, a notable few appear misinformed or unsupported, like his aim to spend USC funds that are still tied up in investments or his goal to replace police with “community support resources” during student events.
Sexual and gender-based violence
McCann’s goals for anti-sexual and gender based violence efforts emphasize safety both on and off campus and are within the limits of the USC’s jurisdiction, although the practicality of introducing training at multiple points of entry to the USC may prove difficult.
McCann aims to prevent SGBV come from several angles, including the clubs system, USC-associated events, Greek life and N-Week for sophs — all with a large emphasis on training for each of these events.
He also wants to advocate to the Western University administration to roll out mandatory training on SGBV, alcohol and drug abuse and EDI for all students attending Western. Though the university has already said they aim to open up SGBV training to all students once mandatory residence training is completed.
McCann also hopes to increase the presence of “community programming resources” in place of police during events that attract Western students — though Western normally hires private security for events — but leaves it unclear what those resources are and how they will adequately address safety concerns.
Student experience
McCann has big — but manageable — plans for returning to the in-person student experience, including bringing back a diverse group of headliners for Purple Fest and reestablishing the USC’s recently-severed connection to Greek life.
McCann — a long-time member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity, popularly known as FIJI — hopes to restart USC subsidies for Greek life’s events on campus, which he claims will benefit all of the community. Council recently voted to sever ties with Greek communities last semester, with majority support from councillors, largely on the basis that these privileges could be reinstated if fraternities and sororities applied for club status.
McCann also strives to generate a Memorandum of Understanding between the USC and fraternities and sororities to access USC resources without becoming official clubs. It’s worth noting that USC president Zamir Fakirani has strongly advocated against presidents making unilateral decisions about Greek life without a vote from councillors and input from constituents.
McCann also strives to impact the student experience both on and off campus by advocating to keep open-book exams, making online material accessible when students miss class, introducing live-tracking for the Mustang Express and exploring the feasibility of tailgating at major Western athletic events.
The platform aims to establish partnerships between the USC and the City of London Chamber of Commerce to develop experiential learning programs “that directly impact our community,” like for computer science students with businesses in need of development.
Western currently has an accelerator program that helps student entrepreneurs kick-start their small businesses, but McCann makes no mention of this and does not detail whether his experiential learning opportunity will look different than the resources Western already has.
Affordability
McCann’s affordability priorities are fewer than his other platform items, which points to his admirable awareness of the limits of the USC presidential position and prudency towards over-promising things he would have no control over.
McCann highlights advocating for more flexible tuition payment schedules, which currently penalize students immediately for failure to pay tuition fees on time. He also outlines goals to reduce affordability barriers for sophs by expanding grants that subsidize the fees associated with sophing.
His platform also outlines plans to advocate for increased regulation towards international student tuition, which is currently unregulated by the province, unlike domestic tuition.
His proposal to introduce residence mini-fridge rentals could save students cash while also supporting his sustainability goals, as does the possibility of a formal Western textbook exchange through the USC and advocating for a furniture exchange program through the university.
Advocacy aimed at reforming the Landlord and Tenant Board to “address short-term student rental issues” stands out in McCann’s platform as well.
USC outreach
McCann hopes to revamp the USC’s website — a long-time goal for many past USC executives — and mentions outreach goals towards the Greek scene involving a USC strategic plan to address “cultural issues” in fraternities and sororities.
McCann is careful with his language around student outreach, aware of efforts to preserve faculty autonomy and choosing instead to “incentivise” faculty councils to engage with more USC professional development opportunities with more resources and funding.
Other points include providing affiliate councils with autonomy — but McCann does not highlight how that autonomy will differ from the affiliates’ current relationship with the USC, only adding the USC will provide “resources and knowledge” to assist when needed.
Health and wellness
McCann dives into many areas of student health and wellness, but leaves it unclear how his ambitions will be funded.
Purple Care — USC-provided health and dental insurance — is only a small portion of McCann’s platform, but stands out as a priority for student health and wellness. He hopes to expand coverage for students’ access to paramedical practitioners and counselling services.
McCann also hopes to place 24-7 crisis counselling centres around campus. While this point is in line with McCann’s mental health advocacy priorities, Western and the USC already have several mental health resources for students on campus and in residence, and the Canadian Mental Health Association already has an established partnership with Western that allows for after-hours crisis counselling services.
Also included are hopes for strengthened mental health supports during OWeek — like required mental-health check-ins for sophs and a “dedicated mental health professional” for each soph team.
Sustainability
McCann’s sustainability pillars are mostly well-grounded and practical, but some of his key sustainability goals expose his lack of experience within the USC.
His platform says he wants to scope the feasibility of implementing “environmental accounting practices” in Western’s administration and within the USC, but most accounting practices have already shifted online and mitigated the need for paper products wherever possible. Whether McCann’s hopes were to alter the USC’s already-online practices is unclear.
McCann also mentions hopes to use funds from the USC’s divestment from fossil fuels to create a sustainability projects fund. While this goal aligns with McCann’s overall strategic sustainability goals, funds from the USC’s divestment strategy are not liquid assets and not available for spending on student projects.
McCann also has two bullet-points advocating for Western to “create a strategy” to achieve a net-zero impact overall and to produce a net-zero strategy of the impact caused through investment in the oil and gas industry.
Western currently has a “Towards Western at 150” strategic plan that already highlights goals to achieve net-zero emissions for campus operations by 2050. McCann does not make it clear whether he considered Western’s long-term strategy and asset mix changes, which saw a reduced carbon footprint by 31 per cent between 2019 and 2021 alone.
This platform point may suggest McCann will prioritize advocacy for net-zero investments, although this point is not made clear and distinct.
