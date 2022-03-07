Ben Jones was the last candidate to announce his presidency and release his platform — but the extra time doesn’t appear to have added any depth or detail to his proposals.
Jones, a fourth-year Ivey Business School student with entrepreneurial spirits and work experience, has built an idealistic platform with an imaginary budget that aims to “seek justice” for students on campus. His platform was released five days late and covers sexual and gender-based violence, student engagement and affordability.
He’s a candidate with a long wishlist for the University Students’ Council and its constituents. But, many of his platform points are big-ticket budget items with no indicated plan for where the money will come from or how they will be implemented.
Sexual and gender-based violence
Jones describes the current sexual and gender-based violence situation at Western University as an “epic failure by many parties.” His platform wants to provide new resources to students at risk of SGBV and work with survivor groups to advocate for and find solutions.
The fourth-year Ivey student plans to retain an independent legal counsel to provide services to survivors of SGBV. Jones also plans to pay for additional staff at venues in London to monitor for signs of sexual violence and create a fund to cover costs for students needing to escape a situation of sexual violence.
Jones notes that “money alone won’t solve the issue — but it’s one thing the USC can do right away to start tackling it.” While his ideas would likely go far for improving the situation on campus, many of his SGBV promises are big financial asks that may prove difficult to implement without cutting current services or increasing fees.
Student experience
Jones’ platform wants to continue in-person classes with intentions to make all classes “hybrid possible” — a tough-sell advocacy item, that, if successful, would go far towards supporting vulnerable students.
His platform also plans to create the position of Student Covid Justice officer. The role would push the provincial government to create policies that treat in-person university learning with the same importance as other types of schools in the event future closures are considered.
Advocacy work, including on coronavirus policies, is currently covered by the USC’s vice-president university affairs and vice-president external affairs — it is unclear what an additional role based on pandemic-only advocacy would bring to the table.
The platform also outlines plans to create a province-wide coalition of student unions to provide a united front when advocating to the provincial government on COVID-19 policies. Western is currently a member of the Ontario Undergraduate Student Alliance, whose primary objective is to advocate to the provincial government on behalf of students. USC vice-presidents often sit on OUSA’s executive team.
Jones also proposes creating an employment help office to assist students with employer-related issues and a temporary relief fund to allow students to leave jobs when facing abusive and illegal employment practices. Similar to many of his campaign promises, while this would likely be a helpful service, there is no indication for how it would be financed or realistically implemented.
He also wants to work with Western to create free or ultra-low cost employment programs that can be offered in addition to degrees to allow students to be job-ready. Many services are already provided for free through Western Career Services, which helps students plan for life post-graduation.
Affordability
Fourteen of Jones’ platform points are big-ticket budget items such as creating new offices, grants and job positions, and he does not suggest how USC will balance the budget and pay for the new services without cutting current ones. Attempting to implement them all without cuts would likely lead to a substantial increase in USC ancillary fees.
Jones advocates for a refund of any Western ancillary fees not already credited for university services students couldn’t use in the pandemic and says he will investigate doing the same with USC fees. The USC, and likely Western, allocated the unused ancillary fees to other coronavirus-related expenses such as purchasing masks and plexiglass barriers — as such, it is again unclear how this plan would be feasible.
Additionally, Jones plans to advocate for a 25 per cent rebate of tuition fees paid during lockdown periods, which he believes is reasonable considering the “diminished experience” of Zoom classes. Western has appeared unmoving on such action in the past and with inflation causing costs of operation to rise annually, the possibility of such rebates appears unlikely.
Jones hopes by advocating for refunds for Western students, the movement will eventually reach Queens Park to “seek justice” for students across the province.
Another big-ticket budget item on Jones’ wishlist for making student life more affordable is creating an Office for Housing Affordability. The office would connect students with housing grants and affordable providers as well as cover any emergency housing-related costs, including paying to remove students from unsafe housing conditions.
Finally, Jones’ platform outlines a stipend program for low-income students needing to take time off work to run in USC elections and serve as councillors — another move that could be costly, but beneficial for ensuring a more diverse council.
USC outreach
Jones plans to launch weekly hybrid town hall meetings and non-conventional outreach events to increase the USC’s student engagement and ensure every student has their voice heard. He hopes this will make USC less bureaucratic, more transparent and more easily accessible to students — while town halls can be a great way to engage with the community, it’s unclear what the nonconventional outreach events would entail.
The USC executive currently hosts weekly office hours on Thursdays and Jones plans to up this to four times a week at different times to accommodate students’ schedules. This could do no harm if the demand is there.
He also pledges to allow all email correspondence from the USC executive and elected council members to be publicly viewable upon request alongside recordings of all meetings, a move that would boost the council’s transparency and public accountability. Currently, only monthly council meetings are recorded for public viewing.
Jones also plans to reduce requirements needed to run for office and create an Office of Election Diversity to proactively reach out and engage students from all backgrounds in the election process.
The Office of Election Diversity would also be responsible for ending uncontested USC elections at all levels by delaying the campaigning period for races with only one candidate to search for additional qualified candidates. This is unprecedented for the USC, as council currently has no direct involvement over who bids in elections to avoid conflicts of interest.
To ensure these initiatives work to reach Jones’ diversity goals, he proposes starting an annual audit of representation on council with results released publicly — an affordable proposal that go far for holding the USC accountable.
Jones finally wants to introduce “at risk” pay for elected USC executives which would allow portions of executives’ compensation to be allocated for other purposes in the event that students express disappointment with their job performance. Councillors could also be removed from their positions if constituents were unhappy with their performance. However, these promises would be challenging to implement without significant revisions to current USC bylaws and employment contracts.
Health and wellness
Jones aims to provide free N95 masks to students at elevated risk from COVID-19 and work with the university to make all classes “hybrid possible” and will pay for training and equipment to enable hybrid classes. Similar to many of his platform points, he does not suggest how he will budget the masks, training and equipment expenses — though if he managed it, it would certainly go far to improving student life.
The platform also plans to pay for therapy for all surivors of sexual violence at Western, including sexual violence not linked to their university experience. This is, again, a commendable initiative that lacks clarity on how it could be funded.
Sustainability
Jones’ platform does not contain any mention of environmental sustainability.
