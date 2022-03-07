Ethan Gardner, a fourth-year psychology and consumer behaviour student and three-time soph has released his platform of mostly well-supported and largely feasible initiatives in his bid for USC presidency.
Gardner’s platform lays out 10 wide-reaching areas of improvement that he hopes to tackle if elected as president, with each point falling within one of three categories: community, advocacy and student safety.
The platform reflects Gardner’s experience as a soph, knowledge of the scope within which the University Students’ Council president operates and advocacy processes, including identifying who to work with to accomplish his goals.
Sexual and gender-based violence
Gardner’s experience as a member of the Social Science head soph leadership team this past Orientation Week appears to have informed many of his SGBV platform points. This is evident in his emphasis on enhanced SGBV training.
While Gardner states that he will “partner with Western Administration to mandate SGBV and consent training for all student leaders”, he does not define who constitutes a student leader or how his advocacy will build on current training.
Where Gardner does offer clarity is in his proposal for USC-offered optional SGBV training, where he says that equity, diversity and inclusion, SGBV and allyship training would be hosted on OWL for all students to complete. Though Western University has said they aim to open up SGBV training to all students once residence-based training is complete.
Another one of his SGBV points aims to advocate to Western to connect students living in residence with enhanced mental health supports by pairing up each residence building with a mental health counsellor, with off-campus students receiving support from the coordinator of student experience and engagement. Currently, students must go to Ontario Hall to see residence counsellors.
Gardner will also attempt to work with Western to extend SGBV support hours during OWeek.
Student experience
Gardner’s student experience ambitions are diverse, with some of his smaller initiatives including the development of “Goose Patio,” a patio space on concrete beach featuring food and drinks, an expanded “Farmer’s Market” where businesses from the London community share their products on campus and barbeques, rallies and live performances at Western Athletics programming — many of which are likely feasible given the return to in-person events and the USC’s history with this type of programming.
One of Gardner’s more meaningful points focuses on enhancing the USC’s Food Support Services by introducing refrigerator bags that allow for the distribution of perishable food items within the program that already aims to provide food hampers to students upon request, which is wide-reaching and seemingly feasible given the USC’s capabilities.
Another significant aspect of Gardner’s student experience platform is advocating for the return of sophs in residence, something that was missing in this year’s OWeek. Though this may be challenging given Western’s ongoing residence capacity issues.
On the academic side, Gardner hopes to advocate to Western for additional days of Self-Reported Absences as well as anonymous reporting of professor misconduct — both of which will likely be challenged in Senate, but are admirable nonetheless.
Affordability
Many of Gardner’s initiatives that aim to improve the student experience also tackle the issue of affordability.
Commending the current USC executive team’s “Free the Dot.” initiative, which offers free menstrual products in every washroom in the University Community Centre, Gardner aims to work with faculty councils to expand the program to other campus buildings.
However, the USC has struggled in the past to fund the pilot program in the UCC building alone and has consistently failed to obtain financial support from the university — it is unclear how Gardner will address these persistent issues of funding.
Gardner also aims to decrease the financial burden of high tuition costs by lobbying the Ontario government through the Ontario Undergraduate Student Alliance to increase funding for OSAP. For international students, Gardner again hopes to work with OUSA to advocate to the government for predictable year-over-year tuition prices for future international students so they can anticipate the total cost of their education.
Gardner finally wants to assess the feasibility of a bus pass subsidy for low-income students by looking to the USC budget and appealing to the university for help — something that may prove challenging, but is nonetheless worth exploring.
USC outreach
To enhance the USC’s ability to spread the word about programming and initiatives, Gardner aims to “re-imagine” the Ambassador Program launched in 2020, a goal that seems feasible given the return to in-person programming, but does not explain how he will do this aside from hiring more ambassadors.
Gardner also spends a significant amount of his platform discussing reforms he aims to make within the USC clubs system. He hopes to create a “Clubs 101: How To” session at the beginning of the school year to increase awareness about how to form a club and create a club calendar to highlight events happening weekly. Gardner also aims to establish a club consultation framework for better communication with the USC, which he says is lacking.
Gardner cites his student consultations as having exposed him to another disconnect, between the USC and international students, students from affiliate colleges and smaller programs. To bridge this gap, he aims to host roundtables that are easily accessible to these students to better collaborate on USC events.
Health and wellness
With not much on coronavirus health concerns in his platform, Gardner seems to want the emphasis of his term to be more on mental health and wellness.
By creating a wellness resource package and working with faculties to include it on course OWL pages, he wants to provide a comprehensive and easily accessible list of mental health resources to students.
He also aims to increase the number of counsellors on campus, and emphasize diversity when doing so, to provide long-term mental health care as opposed to the limited sessions currently offered. Unless Gardner plans on having the USC provide these counsellors, he has little say over how many professionals Western hires and the way they conduct their counselling without extensive advocacy on the part of the USC, which he does not point to in his platform.
Gardner also wants to extend Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training, which teaches individuals how to intervene in mental health crises and is currently offered only to head sophs, to all student leaders within the USC, which is under his purview and much more feasible.
Sustainability
Aside from continuing to allocate resources into the USC’s sustainable projects fund, which has funded a number of sustainable initiatives across campus, Gardener aims to work with Western to accomplish the goals outlined in the university’s sustainable procurement policy to enable the school to meet its zero-waste goals. That being said, the USC does not have the jurisdiction to work on the initiative with Western other than by advocating for change from the university.
Gardner also acknowledges the USC’s recent decision to divest from companies that engage in fossil fuel extraction — however he aims to take this further by divesting from all investments that associate with the fossil fuel industry. This may be challenging as the USC has already approved their three-year-long divestment strategy and amending it now could disrupt and delay that process, and likely the only feasible option would be to draft a plan set to commence three years after his term.
Additionally, Gardner hopes to amplify Indigenous voices in environmentalism by promoting the new Indigenous Food and Medicine Garden on campus as well as the community garden run by EnviroWestern.
