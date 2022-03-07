Michael Amodeo, a fourth-year Ivey and transfer student from the University of Guelph has produced a platform of lofty aims that remain largely untethered to the realities of student government.
His platform is organized into three main pillars: “Stop the sexual assault crisis,” “Give students a voice in the USC” and “Reduce high student tuition and fees.” Each section features goals with explanations behind them. A few of his goals are followed by outlined actions which would help achieve them.
Overall, Amodeo’s platform represents an idealistic set of campaign promises with no clear or logical path towards their achievement. Out of the 45 policies on his platform, only three are within his power to implement as University Students’ Council president.
Sexual and gender-based violence
Amodeo’s platform hopes to introduce a new policy for sexual assault where accused parties are immediately moved to a single-gender floor in residence to be investigated. Aside from being outside the powers of the USC, this logic ignores the fact that perpetrators can be of any gender and can commit crimes against any gender. Moving a perpetrator to a single-gendered floor would also likely make single-gendered floors less attractive and safe to students, defeating their purpose.
Amodeo also wants to prevent Western University from implementing a lanyard or physical identification program for students. Though, considering that Western has already cancelled this policy with no intention to renew it, it’s unclear what Amodeo hopes to fight against. He would also lack the power to do anything other than advocate against such a policy.
The platform finally proposes that sexual and gender-based violence training take place in smaller groups in residence and be led by sophs and RAs. Not only is training first-year students far outside of the responsibilities of sophs — who are volunteers — but SGBV training is already occurring in residences and being lead by Anova, a London provider of shelter, support and counselling services for surviors of sexual and gender-based violence.
Student experience
Amodeo focuses a number of points on improving the experience of religious students, proposing including one multi-faith prayer space in at least 50 per cent of campus buildings and providing exam exemptions for students on holy days, including Sabbaths. The USC president does not have the power to enact either of these initiatives — he is able to advocate for these spaces, but that is the extent of his power.
Amodeo also proposes those who discriminate against or attack religious students face major consequences. Western already has policies that severely punish students who discriminate against their peers within its Code of Conduct, which can include expulsion. However, another part of Amodeo’s platform perplexingly proposes students should be able to evade facing expulsions or suspensions by volunteering to pick up goose droppings as a form of community service. The USC president does not have the power to influence student sanctions outside of advocacy.
Amodeo also aims to “prevent student-geese conflict” on campus. His most notable idea is to install fences around greenspaces to keep the geese away from student walkways.
Aside from the fact geese can fly over fences, this policy contradicts some of Amodeo’s other ideas such as planting trees and installing environmentally friendly ornaments to balance out what he calls campus’ “concrete feel.”
Amodeo also encourages bunk-beds be installed in single rooms in residences, upping capacities and enabling the school to offer cheaper housing rates. Controlling residence set-ups is outside of the USC president’s powers and “bunked-singles” were widely unpopular among students when they were first introduced.
Amodeo’s only actionable solution to better student experience is his proposal to make students more aware of Western’s Peer Assisted Learning program, a resource for students to better their learning strategies and receive one-on-one attention. Further highlighting this service could prove valuable for students struggling academically.
Affordability
Amodeo’s platform proposes freezing student tuition for most programs and reducing the tuition for Ivey Business School, Law Faculty, medicine faculties and international students by 10 per cent. These decisions would not fall under his powers, as the USC president has no control over tuition rates.
His platform admits his proposed policies will come “at the expense of bureaucratic administrators who want higher fees,” without explaining how he will advocate to these administrators who do partially control tuition rates. Moreover, with inflation causing costs of operation to rise annually, the possibility of tuition cuts appears unlikely.
His platform also pushes for the elimination of cafeteria overhead fees in residences and says that: “eliminating this fee will allow low-income students who are willing to make
smaller purchases to save money.” Amodeo does not outline steps he would take to accomplish this and it is unclear how Western would reallocate funding to achieve this goal if advocated to.
USC outreach
In an effort to promote direct democracy, Amodeo’s platform proposes that students should be able to veto any changes to the academic year, such as extending winter break, through a referendum of the student body — which he does not have any power to do. Changes to the academic calendar are ultimately the university Senate’s job, which already has student representatives.
He also proposes deciding five to 10 policies throughout the year by referendum and eight by “direct vote of the entire student population” — it is unclear what the difference is. Amodeo would not have the power to unilaterally trigger referendums as USC president under council’s current bylaws. Also, unlike elections, a referendum can only be valid if at least 20 per cent of the student body votes, which may be a lofty goal five times a year. Student engagement for USC elections is around 20 per cent.
To reach out to students, Amodeo proposes holding bi-monthly drop-in meetings so students can meet him. While not unreasonable, the USC executives already hold weekly open office hours on Thursday afternoons.
Amodeo calls for a monthly report detailing all the USC accomplishments of that month. The directive sounds similar to the pre-existing monthly Executive Report, which all members of the USC executive team present publicly during council meetings.
Finally, Amodeo wants to introduce two consultations at the beginning and end of the year to gauge student reactions to major issues, like sustainability and affordability — a goal that is entirely achievable.
Health and wellness
Amodeo’s platform pushes for students to be allowed to wear N95 masks on campus. N95 masks are not banned on campus, as Western allows students to wear masks which are rated ATSM level 3 or higher, which includes N95 masks.
The push to allow stricter masking also is inconsistent with other policies Amodeo proposes, including forcing professors to allow students to eat in class and increasing the amount of bunk beds in residence buildings — both of which Amodeo does not have the power to enforce.
Sustainability
Many of Amodeo’s sustainability policies revolve around creating a paperless campus, including wanting The Spoke and Wave to stop giving paper receipts. This policy may cause liabilities as not providing receipts to customers can result in being flagged for tax fraud by the Canada Revenue Agency.
Amodeo’s other policies include banning paper submissions for assignments, only providing online copies of textbooks at the Western Bookstore, introducing green bins to residence and mandating that classrooms keep their lights off when not in use. While he, again, would not have the power to implement these changes, they are all worthwhile advocacy proposals.
