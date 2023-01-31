Platform Analysis, Nika Bajaj

Nika Bajaj, a fourth-year political science student and current associate vice-president student events, has released her platform in her bid for USC presidency with initiatives that are largely feasible and pragmatic.
Her 18-page platform has 29 action items organized into four core pillars: student support and accessibility, student health and safety, housing and affordability, and student experience — a few related to advocacy, but centralized in concrete initiatives.
The platform reflects Bajaj’s experience within the University Students’ Council bubble and appears well-researched, taking inspiration from peer universities and former presidential candidates. While most of her goals are within the jurisdiction of the USC, a notable few appear to be misinformed or are left without the details needed to understand exactly what she is proposing.
Student Life
Bajaj’s experience as an associate vice-president student events in the USC appears to have informed many of her plans for the student experience.
One of Bajaj’s big-ticket items includes hosting a Welcome Back Week, which she dubs PurpleFest 2.0, though there is no other mention of PurpleFest in her platform. She aims to gear this week toward upper-year students who missed out on a traditional Orientation Week experience due to COVID-19. While hosting it in the second week of school will allow council to cut costs using leftover OWeek resources like the main stage, it’s unclear whether there is significant demand for OWeek-style events from upper-years.
Bajaj also proposes turning the Wave into a bar night on Thursdays with a wet and dry space so underage students can attend. She also plans to host an annual USC gala to celebrate student contributions in the arts, academics, athletics and other extracurriculars.
Her plans to hold accessible USC office hours on-campus is a typical campaign pledge that, as the USC’s unused 15-minute public question and comment period would indicate, doesn't really work.
Her plans to engage with students at events off-campus is a twist that can go both ways. It shows an admirable effort to meet students where they are. However, only explicitly naming Delilah’s Wine Wednesdays, Ceeps’ Sex Toy Bingo and Wednesday’s at the Spoke suggests Bajaj may overlook students who aren’t fans of drinking or the bar scene in this initiative.
To reduce crowds at the Western Student Recreation Centre weight room, Bajaj wants to work with Housing to enhance residence gyms to divert first-years. This is a well-intentioned goal, but Bajaj cannot control what equipment Western University places in residences, nor increase the floor space dedicated to these already-cramped gyms — advocacy is her limit here.
Bajaj’s experience as a three-time soph has also clearly informed her platform, as she outlines plans to compile a handbook with resources for the student volunteers to feel prepared and supported — a well-grounded goal that’s under her purview.
She also wants to allow affiliate soph teams to use the main stage when it’s vacant during OWeek. This action is logical and feasible, but it’s concerning that this is the only realistic platform point she includes to address affiliate concerns.
Finally, it’s commendable Bajaj admits her need to understand more about the club system through a holistic review and a feedback survey. Although the fact that she does not directly propose any specific changes for solving problems implies a lack of knowledge about the club system’s needs and is a notable weak spot in her platform.
Student Support
Bajaj’s platform outlines plans to advocate for a new policy allowing students to submit a short-term absence without formal documentation. She cites McMaster University’s current system to prove feasibility. However, similar programs have already been challenged by Western’s Senate due to the burden on faculty and ultimately implementing her plan would be beyond her control.
She plans to push for policy on course outlines to be updated with a provision about the appeals process and Ombudsperson to ensure students are “informed about their ability to advocate for fair treatment.” This is admirable but would similarly need to go through Senate.
To address the opioid crisis, Bajaj wants the USC to provide training for students to use naloxone kits, which are already available for free at the on-campus pharmacy. The Middlesex-London Health Unit offers training, but bringing it closer to campus could certainly be an important push to bring the matter to students.
For wellness, Bajaj wants to increase mental health coverage under PurpleCare from $750 to $1,000. A noble goal, but this may only be feasible by first cutting other coverage areas or increasing student ancillary fees.
Equity, Diversity and Inclusion
Bajaj devotes a significant part of her platform to students with disabilities. One of Bajaj’s more attractive points is aiming to make OWeek more accessible by ensuring there is ASL interpretation, providing materials in accessible formats for students with visual and hearing disabilities, as well as improving soph training to better support first-year students with disabilities.
She also wants to create an accessibility disclosure form that would inform professors about students’ accommodations by linking the information to their student number. While Bajaj identifies students with disabilities often feel judged by instructors and in some cases need to take on the burden of chasing them down to receive their accommodations, it is unclear how this system would be an improvement from the current one, where Western contacts professors directly with the details of students’ accommodations.
Since Western students come from diverse backgrounds, Bajaj wants to advocate for the Office of the Registrar to add religious holidays to the university’s academic calendar to keep exams from being scheduled on these dates. This may prove challenging to convince the Senate, but is well worth exploring.
She also wants to allow students to submit demographic information to academic counselling — if they feel comfortable disclosing — streamlining the process if they want to receive academic accommodation on religious grounds. Under current university policy, students cannot be penalized for being absent from course requirements during a religious holiday if they submit an academic consideration request at least two weeks in advance.
Her platform does not mention Indigenous students.
Affordability
One of her “core four” pillars, Bajaj’s platform emphasizes the importance of housing and affordability. She hopes to alleviate financial burdens students are facing on- and off-campus.
She highlights advocating to the administration for expansion of housing advisors while creating USC resources for first-year and international students to navigate student neighbourhoods and the London rental market. She aims to develop a comprehensive, publicly-available rental housing resource guide focused on tenant rights, roommate best practices and government benefits.
Bajaj also plans to advocate for zoning laws that will allow for more residential growth around campus, and for the university to create more upper-year living spaces by densifying existing properties like Platt’s Lane Estates. Both ideas would undoubtedly be beneficial, but are decisions made far beyond the scope of the USC and unlikely to see short-term movement.
Starting a bi-weekly grocery store shuttle from Western to nearby grocery stores on discount days is also in Bajaj’s platform. The shuttle has been offered before during International Student Orientation and its expansion shows promise in helping students access groceries.
Bajaj says she will advocate for predictable international tuition through a cap on year-to-year increases, citing a University of Waterloo framework. Western already has guaranteed year-to-year tuition rates for undergraduate international students, which will not increase more than four per cent from September 2021.
Bajaj also plans to pilot a program providing laptops to students who can't afford to buy a new one within a short time frame. The idea was initially proposed by former USC presidential candidate and communications officer Callista Ryan, who Bajaj consulted with.
Gender-Based and Sexual Violence
Bajaj’s goals for anti-gender-based and sexual violence efforts are focused on expanding training from Anova that sophs currently receive and fostering an environment for survivors to feel supported.
She wants to roll out mandatory consent and bystander training for all students, professors, club executives and USC staff. Though this is a commendable idea, it should be noted the USC cannot mandate training for professors because it would have to be written into their union contracts, which are only up for renegotiation every four years. University of Western Ontario Faculty Association members ratified their collective agreement in November, which is set to last until 2026. Though implementing this training for students and staff in the USC is well within her abilities.
Bajaj also plans to raise awareness of the immediate response measures available to survivors of GBSV — including forensic evidence collection, STI testing and ongoing free counselling — stemming from Western’s 2021 partnership with St. Joseph’s Hospital.
Since survivors are still required to go through academic counselling after reporting a disclosure, Bajaj says she will work with her VP university affairs to create an anonymous process to remove the burden on survivors — though it is unclear how this will work in terms of notifying professors who are granting accommodations.
Sustainability
Though Bajaj’s platform scarcely mentions sustainability — with one platform point — she identifies a vital information gap. She plans to run a yearly sustainability audit of the University Community Centre’s operations, detailing carbon emissions, water, plastic and include recommendations to reduce usage.
Bajaj plans to release updates on the council’s progress for accountability. Her goal is more than achievable and would certainly have a traceable impact.
