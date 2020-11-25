London police charged a 19-year-old Toronto woman for hosting a 30-person gathering on Richmond Street over the weekend.
Police received a noise complaint for the Saturday night gathering near campus and arrived at the residence shorty after midnight.
This is the second charge for large gatherings hosted last weekend. The first charge was laid Monday for a 15-person gathering on Ann Street, the first time the Reopening Ontario Act was applied to a gathering of less than 100 people in London.
The charges come a week after London’s Mayor Ed Holder warned potential partiers in a press conference to “get out your chequebooks, because we're coming for you.”
There is a minimum $10,000 fine for hosting an indoor gathering with more than 10 people, with an additional $750 fine for any attendees.
The 19-year-old host is so far the only person charged in relation to the Richmond Street gathering. London Police Services said all other attendees left upon police arrival.
The woman charged is set to appear in court Feb. 22, 2021. It is not confirmed whether she is a student.
