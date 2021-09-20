Police are investigating four instances of illegal drugging at The University of Guelph as of Saturday.
The investigation comes shortly after a student protest at Western University saw over 12,000 students attend to push changes to campus culture and administrative action against sexual violence.
Two of the complaints of drugging at Guelph are related to a recent house party, while the other two relate to an on-campus gathering last month. No assaults or physical injuries have been reported.
The university reported the incidents to Guelph police who are now working with campus police to investigate the allegations.
“The University takes such situations seriously. We strive to provide living, working and learning environments that are safe, respectful and free of all acts of violence, including sexual violence,” read a statement released by Guelph university.
The news comes just a week after reports of student drugging and sexual assault at Western University during Orientation Week. Police are investigating four incidents of sexual assault, and have arrested one suspect.
Western University introduced an action plan in response to the incidents, which includes mandatory consent training, enhanced security force, and safety ambassadors.
