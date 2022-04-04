Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke via video recording at the 2022 Inspiring Diversity in STEM Conference in support of encouraging diversity in Canada’s STEM fields.
IDSTEM is a grassroots initiative based in London that promotes diversity and inclusion in science, technology, engineering and mathematics by breaking down the barriers faced by underrepresented groups. Trudeau’s presence continued his support of initiatives that champion diversity in STEM, including his address at the Math in Motion… Girls in Gear! event hosted by the University of Toronto Scarborough in 2017.
“More women are pursuing careers in engineering, more Black Canadians are getting degrees in science and more first-gen Canadians are joining a growing tech sector,” said Trudeau. “Regardless of your race, ethnicity, gender identity, age or religion, you have a place in STEM and our government wants to see you here.”
IDSTEM was founded in 2015 and originally named Inspiring Young Women in STEM. The name changed in 2019 to Inspiring Diversity in STEM as a response to the rising importance of intersectionality in STEM.
“In doing so, we hope to be a more inclusive community for people from various backgrounds, including race, ethnicity, gender and identity, age, socioeconomic status, national origin, sexual orientation, ability and religion,” explained Simran Sethi, co-chair of the conference.
The IDSTEM Conference is hosted every two years by Western University graduate students, with the 2020 conference cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s conference was hosted virtually from March 12 to 13. The sold-out event was attended by students across the country and many Canadian scientific leaders and government officials.
“When I was a student at Western in the early 2000s, something like [IDSTEM] was not thinkable,” remarked Peter Fragiskatos, Member of Parliament for London North Center, who said that prioritizing diversity will maximize Canada’s potential in STEM.
The conference also provided attendees with the opportunity to network with partners from 13 companies, meet graduate student representatives from 12 programs, learn new skills at workshops, and compete in the Undergraduate Research Poster Competition.
Throughout the two-day conference, STEM professionals and scholars from diverse backgrounds shared their journeys and insights.
Keynote speaker Parshati Patel, an astrophysicist and adjunct research professor at Western’s Faculty of Education, was one of many STEM leaders who shared the tribulations they faced throughout their careers. She recalled her family’s disappointment when she chose astronomy over engineering, as they believed the latter would allow her to find a suitable spouse to settle down with. When Patel started her undergraduate studies at the University of Toronto, she often felt out of place as one of the only two women of colour in the program.
But Patel still encouraged students to follow their passion, despite the lack of representation and support she experienced.
“You don’t want to be deterred by the fact that you don’t see yourself in a certain position,” Patel advised. “You should be the one up there and you should be the one engaging, encouraging and inspiring other people to be there.”
