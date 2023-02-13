Western professors have taken to social media to express discontent about the university lifting its mask mandate last week. But many students said they’re happy that the change gives them the choice of whether to wear a mask or not.
Western University’s main campus ended mandatory masking in instructional spaces late afternoon on Feb. 6. The university said their decision was based on the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, issuing a “promising update” on the rates of respiratory illness in Ontario, including COVID-19.
Huron University College has followed main campus in ending its mask mandate. Brescia University College did not have a mask mandate in place for the 2022-23 school year, according to the affiliate communications team. King’s University College’s classroom mask mandate will remain in place.
“Thank you for acknowledging that we’re still in the midst of a global health emergency!!!” tweeted King’s History professor Alison Meek, who praised the affiliate for maintaining the mask mandate.
Hot damn! @KingsAtWestern is KEEPING the mask mandate! Thank you for acknowledging that we’re still in the midst of a global health emergency!!! pic.twitter.com/ehQnUnVnZc— Dr. Alison Meek (@Aly_Meek) February 6, 2023
The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association released a statement sharing their concern that the university “abruptly terminated” its mask policy.
“This sudden disruption to classrooms, without providing the campus community with any warning or time to prepare, raises serious issues for equity, inclusion, and accessibility that need to be addressed by the administration,” read UWOFA’s statement. “We are particularly worried about the most vulnerable members of our campus community (and vulnerable loved ones), for whom COVID-19 and other respiratory infections may have serious consequences.”
The faculty union said the timing “is particularly ill-advised as students and professors are gearing up for midterm exams.”
“The message from public health officials across Canada is that COVID-19 will be with us for the foreseeable future and that we will need to adjust and adapt as we learn to live with it,” wrote Western in a statement to the Gazette. “Rates of COVID, flu and RSV are in decline in Ontario.”
The university is “strongly encouraging [the use of masks] in crowded indoor spaces” and asking the community to continue being “considerate of individuals who may ask others to wear a mask based on their personal circumstances.”
Samuel Trosow, a Western Law professor and London’s Ward 6 city councillor, and Frank Beier, professor and chair of the department of physiology and pharmacology, echoed UWOFA’s message.
In a tweet, Trosow questioned why this change was made in the middle of the term, as did Beier, who told the Gazette that dropping the requirement on short notice “does not make any sense in my mind.”
I’m very disappointed in @WesternU for abandoning its mandatory masking policy in instructional spaces. And why would this change be made in the middle of a term when faculty, staff and students have been relying on the policy? https://t.co/Ny9KjK7yu9— Samuel Trosow (@strosow) February 6, 2023
Beier emphasized that Western still recommends masking to protect campus community members at high risk, and feels “the university should set an example in protecting its people.”
@WesternU drops mask mandate in classrooms. Very disappointing Western, very very disappointing.— Frank Beier (@BeierLab) February 6, 2023
While Beier enforced the mask mandate in his classes and said his students cooperated, several, like third-year computer science student Aaron Ang said his professors did not take these steps.
“At the beginning of the semester, they were enforcing it pretty strictly, but I felt like as the semester went on, they kind of loosened on it,” said Ang. “I've seen some people who don't have masks on, and I saw the number of people wearing masks drop significantly.”
Fourth-year biology student Tessa Fortnum said she was happy her peers in her phylogenetics class were still masked after the announcement. She has observed that the number of students masking in her classes and professors enforcing masking is dependent on the subject.
“My more medically-focused biology courses have always been more diligent than my arts courses … I think it might have to do with a deeper understanding of the severity of [COVID-19], especially when many of Western’s faculty are epidemiologists or physicians studying [COVID-19] and similar diseases!” wrote Fortnum to the Gazette.
Fortnum said she will be upgrading to an N95 mask in light of Western’s announcement.
“Masking is simple, easy, and effective and shouldn’t be seen as a chore,” said Fortnum.
Third-year medical sciences student Dewmini Dematagoda feels lifting the mandate is “a better way to represent the whole student body instead of mandating [masks] for everyone.” While she said she will try to continue wearing one, she believes “people should have autonomy in what they want.”
In August 2022, the University Students’ Council voted narrowly against opposing Western’s mask mandate — approximately 56 per cent of council members voted against the motion to oppose the mandate.
USC president Ethan Gardner was in favour of opposing the mask mandate at the time because he said “it aligned with the feedback” he received from students.
In a statement to the Gazette, Gardner said the USC is glad “the university has made an informed update in the next step of the COVID-19 response” now that the mask mandate has been lifted.
Current USC presidential candidates Sunday Ajak and Nika Bajaj addressed the COVID-19 mask mandate in the Gazette’s annual media debate on Feb. 1, both agreeing on the importance of consulting immunocompromised students before deciding whether to advocate to lift the mandate.
Following Western’s announcement last week, Bajaj said in a statement she is pleased to see campus returning to protocols that are in accordance with current government guidelines, but that it’s important the university ensures all students feel safe.
“Going forward, I hope that Western will be willing to continue to provide accommodations to students who are immunocompromised or face accessibility challenges as a result of COVID-19,” said Bajaj.
Ajak, a King’s student, said in a statement to the Gazette he “doesn’t doubt extensive consultations were done by the affiliate administration which demonstrated that there is still a need to keep the mandate. However, it is not my place to comment on such a matter as I was not in the conversations that led to that decision being made.”
Western strongly encourages masking in crowded indoor spaces like large classes. Masks are available for free in libraries and in dispensers outside some large classrooms.
