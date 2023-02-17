The University Students’ Council brought forward its proposed budget for the next school year in Wednesday’s council meeting, which includes a $91.75 student fee increase.
The budget proposed an overall student fee increase of 8.5 per cent — though this drops to 4.5 per cent without the new $47.68 myVirtualDoctor fee. Most ancillary fees increased by 1.5 per cent, with the exceptions of the transit pass, Radio Western and the health and dental plans.
This brings total ancillary fees to $1,165.74 for first-year students and $1,039.07 for upper-year students. The Orientation Week fee, which upper-year students do not pay, increased by just under $2 to $126.67.
Council will vote on whether to pass the proposed budget at its meeting on March 1.
“This increase will allow us to better support students in the coming year as well as deliver them the support needed to enjoy all that Western and the USC has to offer,” said USC president Ethan Gardner at the council meeting.
Gardner highlighted the fact that, besides Radio Western, transit and health and dental, fees increased by only 1.5 per cent despite inflation being at 6.8 per cent.
“So hopefully we’re saving students some money,” he said.
The transit pass increased by five per cent and health and dental plans by seven per cent each — the maximum allowable annual increases for these items.
“This is just the negotiated fee that we are going to be able to reach,” said Gardner.
myVirtualDoctor is a new fee introduced after a referendum during this year’s USC elections, which saw just over 58 per cent of students vote in favour of adding this new ancillary fee. It offers around-the-clock telehealth services from licensed health care practitioners.
Students can opt-out of myVirtualDoctor with no conditions at the beginning of the school year, and can opt-out of the health and dental plans if they have other insurance coverage.
Radio Western proposed a four per cent budget increase, prompting council to request a presentation from the organization about where this money will go at its March 1 meeting.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest