A protest opposing Western University’s updated mask and vaccine policy saw approximately 400 students, parents, alumni and community members gather on concrete beach Saturday.
Enough is Enough Western, a student-led group advocating for the university to rollback their mandates, organized the protest. According to Kendra Hancock, one of the event’s organizers and an incoming master’s of media in journalism and communications student at Western, the protest’s goal was to “restore choice.”
“It’s important because this is one of the few times [as a student], now going into my fifth year, we're seeing the student body be united,” Hancock told the Gazette. “That’s not something that the institution should neglect.”
Hannah Salamon, the protest’s co-organizer and a fourth-year music student at Western, said she hopes the event encouraged Western to remove the mandates “so students don't have to choose between their education and getting a medical procedure that they may not be comfortable with.”
Though the protest was primarily advertised to students, more than half the attendees appeared to be alumni and parents.
Western released a statement Saturday morning, ahead of the protest, saying the university “respects students’ rights to peacefully protest on campus, and we are supporting them to do so safely.”
Hancock and Salamon were joined by speakers who also oppose the mandates, including Dr. Martha Fulford, an infectious disease specialist and former chief of medicine at the McMaster University Medical Centre, Dr. Matt Strauss, a Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry alumnus and Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit's acting medical officer of health, and Julie Ponesse, a former ethics professor at Western who was dismissed in September 2021 for not complying with mandates, among others.
In her speech, Ponesse argued “penalizing students for not making the choice they want you to make is not consent, it's coercion.”
Salamon said in her speech she was shut out from campus events, the Western Student Recreation Centre and the Mustang Lounge last year despite her vaccine exemption.
She also pointed out that Western and its affiliates — King’s University College, Huron University College and Brescia University College — appear to be the only post-secondary institutions in Canada to introduce an updated vaccine mandate for this fall. Lauretta Frederking, Brescia’s president, wrote an email to their student body and faculty Tuesday saying the college will not prevent them anyone from accessing residence, services and classrooms.
Western said their policy applies to all students, faculty, staff and some visitors on main campus and its affiliates.
Following speeches, the group marched from concrete beach to the Natural Sciences Building and turned around just as they approached the bridge on University Drive, returning to concrete beach and the University Community Centre. Chants of “enough is enough” and “freedom” were popular during the march.
Chris Mohan, an Ivey Business School councillor on the University Students’ Council, was at concrete beach to observe the protest. He said he noticed students were “by far, the minority” at Saturday’s event.
“While I watched the speeches, I was approached by middle-aged men and women distributing flyers, papers and newspapers from organizations such as the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, Strong and Free Canada, Students Against Mandates, the Canadian Covid Care Alliance and Druthers,” Mohan said in a statement to the Gazette.
Mohan also said he did not believe the protest was representative of Western students’ concerns and was “alarmed to see some speakers who are engaged in far-right media and political organizing.”
Western said in their statement they noticed groups not associated with the university may have sought to take advantage of the protest “express their own grievances.” Western said the protest may be used for reasons “other than what our students have planned.”
Sam Ruby, a third-year political science student at Huron, attended the protest and said he would withdraw from Western if the university maintains their policy.
“I've made it this far already [without a vaccine]. I'm not gonna cave in,” said Ruby. “I might be switching to Fanshawe because they dropped [mask and vaccine mandates].”
Brendan Bales, a second-year engineering student, also attended the protest and said he doesn’t understand why Western is mandating masks and vaccines.
“Nothing makes sense,” Bales said. “In a school that's promoting education and logic, they're not presenting logic.”
Bales’ mother, Tammy, also attended the protest and said she didn’t understand why students need to wear masks in classrooms if they don’t need to in bars, grocery stores and buses.
Chad Horton, a philosophy and economics alumnus from Western’s class of 1997, was also present to oppose his alma mater’s mandates.
“I think the protest is fabulous and it needs to be echoed and enlarged as much as possible,” said Horton.
Hancock, the protest organizer, called on students at the protest to go to the USC’s website to find their faculty councillor and express their concerns about Western’s mandates.
The USC will vote on a motion to formally oppose the university’s mask mandate on Aug. 31.
Correction (Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, 11:52 a.m.): This article has been corrected to reflect Chris Mohan was at the protest to observe and has not shared his views on Western's mandates.
