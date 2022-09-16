The USC is planning for the return of Purple Fest later this semester, but has yet to confirm a date, venue or artists.
Purple Fest — a concert event created by the University Students’ Council — became a sanctioned event for the last weekend of September in 2018 to draw students away from attending Fake Homecoming street parties on Broughdale Avenue, which usually saw thousands of partygoers.
Headliners in 2018 included Grammy-nominated rapper Lil Uzi Vert as well as Juice WRLD, Murda Beatz and Loud Luxury. In 2019, the concert featured performances from bülow, Tyga and A Boogie wit da Hoodie — and almost A$AP Rocky.
This year’s Purple Fest will be the first in two years after the event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. Unlike previous years, this year’s Purple Fest will not fall on the last Saturday of September — a date known for large street parties on Broughdale for Homecoming and Fake Homecoming.
Fake Homecoming — also known as FOCO — was born in 2016, when Western University moved homecoming later in the fall, closer to midterm exams, to deter students from hosting large-scale unsanctioned street parties on Broughdale.
Despite the university’s efforts, students still organized their own street party at the end of September on the original homecoming weekend, calling it FOCO.
Approximately 10,000 students packed onto Broughdale in September 2016, followed by 11,000 students in 2017, according to London Police Service. In 2017, the Middlesex-London EMS responded to 54 patients — the majority being alcohol-related, alongside several drug overdoses, assaults and traumatic injuries, including one individual who suffered from a serious head and spinal injury after falling off a roof.
After two years of unruly street parties, the USC moved the Purple Fest concert from its original date at the end of Orientation Week to FOCO weekend to provide students with an alternative to Broughdale parties.
But while Purple Fest had 11,000 attendees in 2018, Broughdale saw almost double that crowd — 20,000 partygoers, with more than 50 hospitalized.
One year later, A$AP Rocky was set to be a Purple Fest headliner. Unfortunately for Western students, he cancelled his September 2019 performance at the last minute, saying his visa — complicated by a criminal assault conviction overseas — kept him from attending.
The USC did not offer ticket refunds after A$AP Rocky pulled out, so students attempted to sell their tickets online.
Purple Fest 2019 still saw 13,000 attendees, but on the other side of campus, Broughdale saw its largest crowd at 25,000. City officials reported 31 hospitalizations, over $300,000 in fines and 14 arrests.
Although FOCO was notably tamer in 2019 than in previous years, the crowd was at its peak, especially with A$AP Rocky’s cancellation.
Purple Fest is typically funded by revenues earned from the Spoke and other for-profit USC operations, as well as sponsorships and ticket sales. Due to the closure of USC for-profit services during the pandemic, the council confirmed they did not have enough internal revenue to fund the concert in 2020.
Western moved HOCO back to its original September date in 2021, but celebrations saw low turnout, with around 2,000 students and more than 100 police officers seen on Broughdale. Purple Fest was not held that weekend, but former USC president Zamir Fakirani promised students a revival of the annual concert in the first week of the winter term.
With a rising number of Omicron cases and new COVID-19 restriction announcements, the university moved classes online last January and the event was cancelled.
After two years of uncertainty, a global pandemic and lack of in-person programming, Mustangs will await this Purple Fest headliner announcement and prepare to celebrate.
