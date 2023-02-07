Around 100 campus community members gathered on University College Hill Tuesday to raise advocate for higher wages for teaching assistants.
The Public Service Alliance of Canada Local 610 — the Graduate Teaching Assistant and Postdoctoral Associate union, which is supported by Western University’s Society of Graduate Students — organized the demonstration. The union is currently negotiating a new collective agreement for post-doctoral students with the university. The TA collective agreement will expire until Aug. 31.
The demonstration ran in conjunction with a rally organized by Queen’s University PSAC Local 901 calling for similar wage increases.
Western’s protest began with a speech by Waliu Alaka, a TA and PhD student studying biology and the PSAC 610 racial equity chair. Alaka spoke about his experiences as an international student from Germany travelling with his pregnant wife, struggling to make ends meet.
“Western has continuously made life difficult for grad students in the midst of a housing crisis,” Alaka said. “Western still comes to us and says, ‘we have an expectation of you.’ You have an expectation of somebody that is not paid well? Somebody that has to get three extra jobs just to be able to afford rent?”
“I think the message is plain and simple. Give us liveable wages.”
Doctoral student PSAC members earn a minimum of $13,000 a year plus tuition. International and domestic students starting in September 2022 earn a minimum of $19,360.
Alaka and several other speakers referenced the conversion of Lambton Hall and Bayfield Hall — formerly apartment-style buildings for upper-year and graduate students — into first-year residence buildings as an example of grad students losing adequate financial support. These buildings often had cheaper rents compared to similar buildings close to campus. Following negotiations with the union, Western accommodated students ousted from Bayfield Hall in other buildings and gave them the option to receive $3,000 if they choose to move to an off-campus instead.
Linda Miller, Western’s vice-provost of graduate and postdoctoral studies said the university meets regularly with SOGS and “works collaboratively to discuss and implement ongoing supports.”
She added that hourly rates and hours of work for graduate teaching assistants will be discussed during the collective bargaining process in the months ahead.
PSAC 610’s president, Karuna DSouza, said the union will be continuing to negotiate with Western and work with other universities to advocate for liveable wages.
“Our demands are clear — we want to be paid enough to do our work, our studies and live a life of dignity,” said DSouza. “The bare minimum, the amount that we need to afford a place or stay to feed our families and take care of our children. Let's say plain and simple … the time for talk is over. This is the time for real action.”
Alaka emphasized the importance of undergraduate students learning and caring about the issues the student community is fighting for. He said he believes they are fighting for future graduate students and the wellbeing of TAs who are tasked with teaching undergraduate students.
“We need you to protect your future. This change is as important to us as it says to you,” Alaka explained. “You can’t expect me to be in the correct space to teach you when I don't even know where my next rent is coming from.”
