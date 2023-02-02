Wednesday night saw USC presidential candidates Nika Bajaj and Sunday Ajak go head-to-head in the Gazette’s annual media debate — held in-person in the UCC atrium for the first time in three years.
Bajaj and Ajak were largely collegial and discussed topics ranging from action plans to improve mental health services on campus to advocacy for student affordability and how to address gender-based violence on campus.
Both candidates recognized the low student engagement with the University Students’ Council as the most pressing issue in their opening statements — voter turnout has averaged 24 per cent over the past five years.
The first segment of the debate saw little contention from the candidates but many clarifications and reiterations of key points in their own campaign platforms.
Ajak admitted he made a mistake not mentioning disabled students in his 45-page platform but said he is willing to learn from where he “may have overseen.”
He also gave more details on his planned partnership with Wilma — the rideshare app for women and gender-diverse people that Ajak hopes to link in the USCNow app. He said the service is open to providing a discounted rate for students. The app currently comes with a $15 monthly subscription in addition to per-ride fees.
Bajaj defended her proposal to expand mental health coverage under Purple Care from $750 to $1,000, promising no areas of Purple Care would be cut to fund this expansion and that the cost would fall under the plan's standard year-to-year increases. Though she said if student fees did increase, her first move would be bringing this additional cost to Western University.
“If it will come at a cost for students, I would be sure to go directly to Alan Shepard's office to discuss how he can be involved in ensuring that students feel well and safe on campus,” said Bajaj.
The first open debate question asked candidates why they feel they’re a better fit for USC president compared to their opponent. In answering, both candidates stressed they don’t think they’re “better” than the other.
“I’m not going to be an individual that’s going to stand here and say I’m better than another person,” said Ajak, adding he would bring his own certain set of beliefs and values to the role.
Bajaj also said she “doesn’t think she’s better than anyone else” — but added she would bring knowledge from her previous USC experience to the role.
“I come in, day one, and I don't have as much of a learning curve as someone who's been a ‘poster boy’ the last four years,” she said, referring to Ajak’s history modelling for campus promotions and clubs.
The second debate question concerned candidates’ plans for the return of PurpleFest — Bajaj’s platform proposed a Welcome Back Week during the second week of school, geared at upper-year students, and Ajak’s a return to a large-scale concert on Homecoming weekend.
Both candidates emphasized student safety would be a priority at their events, but Bajaj added she thinks her proposal would be more cost-effective as it would fall right after Orientation Week.
After a 10-minute intermission, candidates were asked to identify a point on their opponent's platform they disagreed with, and state what they would do differently.
Ajak questioned Bajaj’s claim that it’s cost-effective to hold PurpleFest the week after OWeek, given the daily cost of renting the stage, and added first-year students likely wouldn’t want to attend given it’s right after OWeek.
Bajaj rebutted, saying she has consulted with USC staff and determined it will save some doubling-up on costs. She also said her Welcome Back Week would be targeted at upper-year students who might have missed out on a traditional OWeek experience.
The candidates disagreed on how holding the event at this time would affect production employees who run the events — Bajaj said she would pay them overtime and coordinate shifts, but Ajak criticized her for not consulting with these employees.
For her critique, Bajaj said Ajak's platform highlighted important issues, like adressing eating disorders, but lacked the specific knowledge of and research into how to get things done — which she believes is her strength.
“I really like a lot of aspects of [Ajak]’s platform. I just don’t think there’s the research and the specific plans,” said Bajaj.
The candidates then debated their proposals to address student housing and affordability.
Ajak stressed the USC president cannot effect change directly in this area, such as through rent caps, but said he plans on starting a top-down approach for housing advocacy by looking at the provincial level.
Bajaj says her approach focuses on money she says Western already has set aside for housing on-campus.
Lastly, candidates addressed the COVID-19 mask mandate — both agreeing on the importance of consulting immunocompromised students before deciding whether to advocate to lift the mandate.
Ajak and Bajaj then fielded questions from community members in the audience.
Disqualified presidential candidate Omer Abdalla, who sat with Ajak’s campaign team and wore blue for the debate, asked what candidates would do to address barriers students may face running for USC positions.
Ajak highlighted major barriers to getting involved with the council he noticed himself.
“Coming to first year, one of the big things I noticed was that when I saw the USC, there was a certain image that many people didn’t ascribe to,” said Ajak. “And what that does for many people on campus is it eats away their confidence in the leadership within them.”
Bajaj started her response pointing out Abdalla was referencing his own disqualification before saying her solution “starts by making sure all students who want to get involved feel supported in navigating this process.”
Early in the community questions, candidates addressed students’ concerns with various aspects of the USC clubs system.
Bajaj proposed stepping up the accessibility to club spaces in the UCC in the short term and in the long run advocating for Western to build a “UCC 2.0” behind Middlesex College building, which could give more space for club activities.
Ajak proposed introducing a two-tier club system consisting of the current lengthy club ratification process and a lighter process that would ensure smaller clubs — in the process of ratification — could have access to room bookings. He added that, from his own involvement in performance-based clubs, he wants to add rehearsal spaces in the UCC.
Both candidates highlighted their commitment to relationships with the affiliate colleges during the debate, but Ajak also brought in his own experience during community questions.
“One of the biggest things affiliates feel is they’re a little sibling to the USC,” he said. “The only way to bridge that gap is to have an actual leader that comes from the affiliates and knows the truth of what affiliate students want.”
The candidates were also asked about sophing and residence life, where Bajaj drew on her own experience as a residence soph.
“The biggest thing here is, sophing is not about the names, it’s about supporting first-years,” she said. “And I think we need to find ways to preserve the culture, but also remember why you signed up for this position.”
The evening closed with candidates addressing one thing they liked about their opponent’s platform and would consider adopting.
For Ajak, that was Bajaj’s promise to raise PurpleCare mental health coverage. Bajaj identified Ajak’s focus on eating disorder awareness and the idea of displaying shuttle bus times for affiliate colleges as two items she liked.
Voting will open Feb. 7 and close Feb. 10, and will take place online through ballots provided to student emails.
Correction (Feb. 2, 2023, 1:56 p.m.): This article has been corrected to reflect Bajaj said the cost of increasing mental health coverage under PurpleCare would fall under the plan's standard year-to-year increases
