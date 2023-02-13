If you’ve won a USC presidential election since 2010, you probably wore red or blue.
University Students’ Council presidential candidates choose campaign colours in all shades of the rainbow, but some more often than others. No election in the past 13 years has gone by without a candidate campaigning in red or blue.
Blue is the most popular colour, having been run in 12 of the last 13 elections — and the one remaining year two candidates ran in different shades of it: dark blue and light blue.
Red is close behind, with a candidate choosing it as their colour in 11 of the last 13 elections. All elections since 2015 have seen both blue and red chosen as a campaign colour.
Green stands as the third most popular colour, and for good reason — candidates in green won elections in 2010 and 2012, both times beating out other candidates in red and blue. Green has been a campaign colour nine times in the past 13 years.
Aside from red, blue and green, candidates have run in a variety of other colours in the past 13 years, although only yellow and pink have been used more than once. Orange, light and dark blue, gold and fuschia are the more unusual colours that have been used — though none produced winners.
While it might seem like an obvious pick, purple is one colour candidates can’t run in. Section 3.2 of the USC’s Elections Governance Committee Violations Policy states candidates cannot choose purple or “any [colour] that could be reasonably perceived to be purple” as their campaign colour.
This rule was officially changed by council in 2011 after being informally prohibited by the EGC in 2010. The last candidate to win in purple was Emily Rowe in 2009.
The USC’s communications officer at the time, Nicole Fassina, said purple is “clearly Western’s colour,” and “symbolizes a sort of a bias towards certain candidates.”
Damon Roberts, a doctoral student at the University of Colorado, studies political psychology and how we make decisions in elections. According to Roberts, colour is used in a variety of contexts to convey information about social groupings.
“The use of colour is just basically a way to say, ‘Hey, I'm different,’” said Roberts. “So if there are three candidates running for a presidential position, it's easier to just say, I'm going to be red, blue, or purple.”
Blue may be the most popular choice, but when it comes to winning elections, red historically comes out on top.
Eight out of the last 13 elections have been won by a candidate in red. Since 2015, only one candidate — Mitchell Pratt in 2018 — has won in blue, and the colour has only been worn by winners in three of the last 13 elections. Green fares only slightly worse at two elections won in the last 13, although it hasn’t been worn by a victor since 2012.
Roberts said it’s likely red gives candidates an edge. He highlighted the fact red has been shown to boost competition performance in sports — and says this likely occurs in politics as well.
On top of that, Roberts said voters might choose, by default, candidates running in a colour they’ve seen win, which recently has been red — and if a candidate runs in the colour the current USC president ran in, Roberts said it could be interpreted as an “endorsement” from the current president.
“One thing red could be communicating is this incumbency vibe,” said Roberts. “So long as the previous administration did a pretty good job, and students are happy with them, then probably those benefits can transfer over, and give them an advantage.”
Roberts cautions against considering colour choices too closely, saying decision-making around colours is highly contextual and social groups give colours their meaning.
Ultimately, who will win the USC presidential races this year and in years to come is anyone’s guess — but it’s safe to say they’ll do it in blue or red.
Election results will be released Monday evening.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest