Aleesha Rehill has been sanctioned by the EGC for a copyright music violation, the third violation of the season — all of which were announced late into or after the voting period.
The Elections Governance Committee issued Rehill a warning after they concluded she used the song “We Come Running” by Youngblood Hawk in a campaign video — violating section 12.4.1 of bylaw 2.
The bylaw prohibits candidates from using “copyrighted material or images without the consent of the copyright holder.”
This section of the bylaw 2 does not carry a penalty, and will not affect the election results.
Rehill is the third candidate to be sanctioned after Keenen Qin was found “pre-campaigning” for reacting to a Gazette article on Facebook and Matt Reesor for showing the Western University logo in one of his TikTok videos.
Rehill and a member of her campaign team attended a hearing on the allegation Feb. 4, arguing that copyrighting did not apply as they changed the pitch and tempo of the song. Facebook — that also regulates user’s content for copyrighted material — did not flag the video.
But, the committee found the differences in the versions of the song were negligible, violating the bylaw.
