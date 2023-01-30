A two-year, independent investigation found Jean Vanier, Canadian co-founder of L’Arche and namesake of the Jean Vanier Research Centre at King's University College, sexually abused at least 25 women over nearly seven decades, according to the Globe and Mail.
The independent investigation found Vanier’s victims were adult women between 20 and 34 years old, including nuns and single and married women — all employed with L’Arche.
Vanier was globally renowned for his work in creating L’Arche, a series of community homes for disabled people that stretches across the world. King’s named their research facility for disability studies in his honour in 2019.
The abuse of six women by Vanier was first reported in 2020 by an internal report from L’Arche. The independent report was commissioned later in August 2020 and though the 2023 report has not yet been published, a 60-page synopsis presenting the findings from the investigation was obtained by the Globe.
In February 2020, the Gazette reported on allegations that pre-dated the 2019 naming of the King’s University College research centre.
Vanier had been publicly accused of ignoring similar allegations against his partner and long-time friend, Thomas Philippe, years before King’s opened their research centre.
In a statement to the Gazette, King’s, said “we have been informed of the new report and we will be reviewing it to fully inform our decision regarding the future of the Centre.”
King’s principal David Malloy made a similar statement to CBC in 2020 when the school was first made aware of the abuse, telling the outlet at the time he suspected the centre may have to shift the focus of its research.
It is unclear if King’s has since made any changes.
The centre’s webpage has remained stagnant since 2020, stating it was collaborating with “researchers and community leaders on the Board of the Centre to consider how to revise our goals and the archives in light of the inquiry by L'Arche.”
King’s did not provide any further detail to the Gazette in time for publication.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest