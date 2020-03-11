Danielle Alcock, a member of the Chippewas of Rama First Nation, is the newly appointed Indigenous Leader in Residence at the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry.
While the creation of this position is regarded as a "champion" of the Indigenous Health Action Plan and for leading Schulich, Alcock said her position is an opportunity to be a facilitator between the university and within Indigenous communities.
“There’s so much awesome stuff that’s being done. How we work together, it’s a chance to share knowledge, to share resources, [and] to share people,” said Alcock.
However, Alcock mentions that healthcare had not always been an obvious career choice for her. Her focused research on caregiver’s perspectives of alcohol related dementia was inspired by her own experience supporting her father.
“I never thought I would go into healthcare. I thought I was going to pursue education and go into teaching, but then my dad got sick,” she said. “[Having to] access all of your services outside of your community is a lot, and unfortunately with my dad’s case, because he has alcohol related dementia, there was a lot of stigma that came with that.”
Alcock said her experience highlights the difficulty for caregivers as members of Indigenous communities to access support and services due to systematic barriers of racism.
“When you’re the family member dealing with that, it really stays with you, which is why I wanted to focus on my research to support other caregivers like myself. It made me realize I can’t be the only one.”
In addition to informing medical practices, Alcock also strives to make long term changes concerning policy as well as vision. Her advice for medical students is to be open and to understand the bias associated within schools that are not always created to reflect or include Indigenous perspectives and approaches.
