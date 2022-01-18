Police arrested a second suspect in connection to the death of first-year Western University student Gabriel Neil Tuesday.
Nineteen-year-old Haroun Raselma was arrested Tuesday morning after turning himself into police following a four-month long Canada-wide arrest warrant.
Police issued the warrant for Raselma's arrest Sept. 17, five days after the arrest of his co-accused, 21-year-old Aliyan Ahmed. Raselma and Ahmed are each charged with one count of manslaughter. Ahmed is currently out on bail.
Neil, a first-year health science student living in Essex Hall, died Sept. 12 after being violently attacked on the corner of Western Road and Sarnia Road. He was 18 years old.
Raselma is expected to appear in court Tuesday. A publication ban is in effect on all evidence from the proceedings.
